Guide to using HV software Mason Hack (Instructions, FAQ)

Rust

This page contains the installation guide for Mason Rust Full and Mason Rust Lite.

Guide to Using HV Software

A simple step-by-step guide for the Mason Hack software:

  1. After purchase, you will receive an activation key for the cheat, a link to this guide, and a link to the loader.
  2. First, you need to prepare for downloading and launching the loader:
    • Completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection). If you have other antivirus software installed on your PC, we recommend removing it as it may interfere with the proper operation of the software.
    • We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender using the Defender Control program, which you can download from this link. Archive password - sordum.
    • Launch the game without the cheat and set the screen mode to "Borderless" or "Windowed". The software does not work in "Fullscreen".
    • Completely uninstall the following software from Control Panel (Add or Remove Programs): Faceit AC, Riot Vanguard, GameGuard, ACE (AntiCheatExpert). These anti-cheats interfere with cheat software.
    • For Rust Lite only - in the Rust game settings, make sure to enable “OCCLUSION CULLING”.
  3. Now that everything is ready, download the loader using the link you received along with this guide and your key.
  4. Place the loader in a separate folder on a USB flash drive. The folder name must contain only Latin characters and digits.
  5. Run the loader file as administrator.
  6. Paste your key into the loader window and activate it.
  7. Select your application from the list and click "Start".
  8. Wait for the loader window to close. If successful, it will show a confirmation with a checkmark and then close. A reboot prompt will appear.
  9. Click "Yes" and restart your computer.
  10. After rebooting, launch the loader again as administrator, select your game from the list and click "Start".
  11. Wait for the loader to close automatically and be sure to remove the USB flash drive from the PC.
  12. You can now launch the game.
  13. In the main menu of the game, press the "HOME" key to open the cheat menu.

Mason software is now successfully launched! You can use the "HOME" key at any time to toggle the cheat menu.

Rust Lite Notes:

Using Configs

Brief guide on how to use custom configurations for Mason Hack (Saving and loading your cheat settings):

  1. After successfully launching the software, configure it from the main menu or in-game.
  2. Go to the "CONFIGURATION" tab and click "Save config to clipboard".
  3. Your unique settings code is now copied to the clipboard. Save it in a text file or somewhere safe.
  4. For future sessions, copy your config code and click "Load config from clipboard" in the "CONFIGURATION" tab to load your settings.

Video

Rust Full:

FAQ

Common issues and their solutions:

