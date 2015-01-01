Axe Rust Lite Software
Information about cheat
Private cheat Axe Rust Lite — is reliable alternative software from the Mason development team, focused on safe and stable gameplay. The product includes only legitimate features: Wallhack for displaying players, ESP for loot, resources, and other objects, as well as a full-fledged Radar Hack. All cheat settings are made through a simple and intuitive menu. The software operates using External technology, which provides additional stealth and minimal ban risk. The absence of aimbot and aggressive features makes Axe Lite an excellent choice for those who want to play with minimal interference and avoid drawing attention. Such functionality does not kill the interest in the game but only makes it easier to find enemies and farm. If you are looking for a safe ESP and radar without unnecessary risks — Axe Rust Lite will be an excellent choice!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Wallhack (Players, NPC)
- Players - WH for displaying players
- NPC (Bandit, Scientist, Tunnel, Underwater) - ability to display bots, separate settings for different types
- Box - classic Wallhack in the form of boxes
- Skeleton - ESP in the form of skeletons
- Held (Text, Icon) - item in the target's hands
- Name - character name
- Distance - distance to the target in meters
- Team - player team ID
- Sleeping - show sleeping players
- Knocked - show knocked opponents
World ESP (Loot, Resources, Objects, etc.)
- Transport - display of vehicles, filter by type
- Animals - display of animals, filter by species
- Collectables - collectible items, hemp, and various berries
- Ores - display stone, metal, and sulfur, large and small deposits
- Crates - display of all kinds of crates, barrels, and airdrops, many filters
- Deployables - various deployable objects on player bases (storage, cupboard, sleeping bag, etc.)
- Traps - all kinds of traps, landmines, turrets, and other defensive structures of players
- Corpse - display the location of player bodies
- Backpacks - backpacks lying on the ground
Misc (Other Features of Axe Rust Lite)
- Radar Hack - all objects can be displayed on a stylish radar window
- Custom Colors - you can choose colors to your liking for all types of displayed targets in Axe Rust Lite
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
Ancient Rust Hack
- Powerful Aimbot with lots of settings (Silent / Rage)
- ESP (WH), Loot, Radar, Chams (Many Styles)
- Debug Camera, Time Changer and Other Rust Exploits
MrPro Rust
- Powerful Aimbot for Rust with flexible configuration
- Convenient ESP and Radar, many parameters
- Nice menu and additional Misc exploits (features)
Mason Rust Full
- Flexible Aimbot Settings (Silent and Legit)
- ESP (WH) for Displaying Players, Loot, and Objects
- User-Friendly Radar, Debug Camera, and Flexible Settings
Mason Rust Lite
- The cheapest cheat for Rust
- Only Player ESP in the form of boxes
- Low likelihood of getting banned