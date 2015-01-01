Stealth Rust Lite Software
Information about cheat
Meet — the private cheat Stealth Lite for Rust. This product is a lightweight version in the Stealth lineup, but despite the "Lite" label, it offers everything necessary for comfortable gameplay with minimal yet effective functionality. Inside, you will find WH based on chams, reduced weapon recoil, decreased bullet spread, and a unique feature to hide nearby structures, giving you a tactical advantage in combat. Stealth Lite demonstrates the highest level of performance — FPS remains the same as when playing without cheats. Thanks to the carefully implemented anti-cheat bypass and limited functionality, the security level of this software is extremely high. If you are looking for a lightweight, stable, and undetectable cheat with basic features — Stealth Lite for Rust will be an excellent choice for both beginners and experienced players who want to play carefully and without risk.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Stealth Rust Lite Features
- Chams - WH in the form of bright white chams, allows you to see characters through walls and other obstacles
- Minimize Recoil - significant reduction of weapon recoil during shooting
- Minimize Spread - significant reduction of bullet spread when shooting from a weapon
- Remove Near Construction - hide (make invisible) nearby constructions (walls and other structures) near you
