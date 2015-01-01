Stealth Rust Full Software
Welcome! On this page, you can learn about the private cheat Stealth Full for Rust. The full version of this product has all the necessary functionality for comfortable gameplay: Wallhack, Aimbot, Loot ESP, World ESP, Misc. WH for displaying players has detailed settings and a large amount of customizable information - everything will be fully under your control. In addition to displaying players, you will also see all bots, NPCs, and even animals. The aimbot in the Stealth Full cheat is built using Silent technology and is a very powerful tool for eliminating your opponents. When used carefully, it is suitable for Legit gameplay, but overall it is more designed for Semi-Rage style gameplay. There is also ESP for displaying various resources and other useful objects - farming resources and finding valuable loot will be much easier. Additionally, here you will find exploits such as Always Day, disabling weapon recoil, disabling bullet spread, and more. In conclusion, if you need a high-quality balanced cheat for Rust - Stealth Full will perfectly fulfill this role!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Players ESP (WH)
- Players ESP - WH for displaying players
- Bots - display NPCs using WH
- Sleepers - enable/disable sleeper display
- Nickname - names of players and other targets
- Skeleton - ESP in the form of skeletons
- Team ID - player's team number
- Weapon - weapons in the hands of targets
- Quick Slots - items in players' quick access slots
- Animals - display animals using WH
- Distance - distance to the target in meters
- Max Distance - working range of Players ESP
Aimbot (Semi-Rage)
- Enable Silent Aim - a powerful type of aim, shots hit the target, but the crosshair and camera remain stationary
- Ignore Team - disable aim against teammates
- Bone - select the body part the aim will target
- Ignore Sleepers - ignore sleeping players
- Visible Check - fire only at targets in direct visibility
- FOV - adjust the size of the aimbot's working area
- Distance - working range of the aimbot
- Draw FOV - display the aim's working circle on the screen
- Draw Target - mark the current AIM target with a line
Loot ESP (Items, Crates)
- Player Corpse - player corpses
- Animal Corpse - animal corpses
- Dropped Items - items dropped on the ground
- Crates - various crates
- Boxes - different boxes
- Barrels - various barrels with loot
- AirDrop - airdrops with loot
- Chinook Crate - Chinook crate
Resources
- Stone - stone deposits
- Metal - metal ore
- Sulfur - sulfur ore
- Wood - trees
- Collectable Ores - ore pieces on the ground
- Collectable Wood - sticks
- Hemp - hemp plants
- Diesel - fuel
World ESP (Objects)
- Ground Transport - ground transport
- Water Transport - water transport
- Air Transport - air transport
- NPC Helicopters - bot helicopters
- Cargo Ship - container ship
- Bradley - armored vehicle
- Trains - trains
- Cupboard - cupboards on bases
- Storages - storages on bases
- Workbench - workbenches on bases
- Deployable Traps - deployable traps
- Ground Traps - ground traps
Misc (Other Features of Stealth Rust Full)
- World Time - ability to change the time of day in the game
- Bright World - brighter and more contrast image
- Remove Near Construction - hide constructions near you
- Minimize Recoil - reduce weapon recoil when shooting
- Minimize Spread - reduce bullet spread when shooting
- No Sway - disable the effect of camera and weapon sway when shooting
- Automatic - automatic shooting mode from semi-automatic weapons
- Easy EOKA - instant shot from EOKA
- Colors - ability to set colors to your liking for many ESP elements
