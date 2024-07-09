MrPro Rust Software
Information about cheat
Mr.Pro cheat for Rust is a powerful tool that provides players with a wide range of options for full control over the gameplay. The main features include a highly customizable Aimbot, providing precise aiming, ESP (WH) for displaying enemies, resources and objects through walls, as well as a convenient Radar for tracking all targets on the map. Additionally, the cheat offers unique exploits that give a serious advantage in the most difficult situations.
An intuitive and stylish menu makes using Mr.Pro easy and enjoyable, and modern protection technologies minimize the risk of getting a ban. This software is designed for those who want to enjoy Rust without restrictions, develop quickly and always be one step ahead. Thanks to its affordable price, high reliability and well-thought-out functionality, Mr.Pro becomes an indispensable tool for achieving success in the game.
Attention, This cheat only works with Intel processors!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel Only
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Select a tariff using the slider
Aimbot (Legit & Rage)
- Activate - turn on aimbot
- Team Check - ignore teammates
- Ignore Sleepers - do not target sleeping people
- Visible Check - aim only at targets in line of sight
- Silent Aim - a powerful type of aim, bullets hit the target, but the sight and camera do not move
- Mouse Aim - aim with the mouse, the cheat will move the mouse for you, simulating human movements
- Bone - selection of body parts for aimbot, you can select Nearest
- FOV - the size of the aimbot's working area
- Draw FOV - show the size of the aim area as a circle in the middle of the screen
- Smooth - smoothness of aimbot movements in Mouse mode, higher value - weaker aim
- Time To Aim - delay before aiming with aim
- On target delay - delay before changing the target
- Max Distance - aim range
- Draw Aim Target - draw a line to the current aim target
Player ESP (Wallhack)
- Players ESP - show players using WH
- NPC ESP - show NPCs using WH
- Sleepers - display sleeping players
- Skeleton - esp in the form of skeletons
- Team ID - players' team numbers
- Nickname - players names
- Held Item (Weapon) - an item in the player's active slot
- Quick Slots - Show items on players' quick access bar
- 3D Box - three-dimensional boxes
- Distance - distance to targets (in meters)
- Max Distance (Player, NPC) - ESP range
- Player Corpses - player corpses
World ESP
- Animals (Horse, Bear, Boar, Stag, Wolf, Shark, Chicken) - show animals
- Animal Corpse - animal corpses
- Horse Energy - the amount of energy a horse has
- Ground Vehicles (Modular Car, Bike, Motorcycle, Snowmobile)
- Flying Vehicles (Minicopter, Drone, Attack Helicopter, Scrap Helicopter)
- Water Vehicles (Submarine, Tugboat, Rowboat, RHIB, Diver Propulsion)
- Traps (Shotgun, Snap, Can Alarm, Landmine)
- Turrets (Auto, Flame, NPC, SamSite)
- Trap Status
- Health - amount of HP of objects (if any)
- Distance - distance to the object
- Max Distance - operating range of the ESP section
Loot ESP (Items)
- Extractables (Wood, Stone, Metal, Sulfur) - raw materials
- Collectibles (Wood, Stone, Metal, Sulfur, Hemp, Diesel) - just pick up from the ground
- Radtown Loot - Sources of Components and Scrap
- Food (Crate, Corn, Mushroom, Pumpkin, Potato, Other)
- Dropped Items - items lying on the ground
- AirDrop - show airdrops
- Chinook Crate - Rare Crate
- Other - other items
- Deployables (Cupboard, Storage, Workbench, RF Receiver, RF Broadcaster, Enemy tracker)
- Cupboard Upkeep - Cupboard Upkeep Lifespan (Duration)
- Distance - distance to objects
- Max Distance - operating range of the ESP category
Misc (Other MrPro Rust Cheat Features)
- Custom Time - you can set any time of day
- Fullbright - high brightness mode
- Debug Camera - enable free camera mode
- Anti Recoil - disable weapon recoil when shooting
- Anti Spread - disable spread of bullets when shooting
- Anti Sway - disable weapon and camera sway when shooting
- Success EOKA - instant shot with EOKA
- Automatic Weapon Mode - shoot in automatic mode from any weapon
- Melee Weapon Improvements - Increase the range of melee weapons
- Draw Crosshair - static crosshair in the middle of the screen
- Characters Counter - player counter
- Radar - customizable radar window on top of the screen
- Language - select language in the cheat menu (English, Russian)
- StreamProof - Hide cheat on video recording