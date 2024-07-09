MrPro Rust Software

Information about cheat

Mr.Pro cheat for Rust is a powerful tool that provides players with a wide range of options for full control over the gameplay. The main features include a highly customizable Aimbot, providing precise aiming, ESP (WH) for displaying enemies, resources and objects through walls, as well as a convenient Radar for tracking all targets on the map. Additionally, the cheat offers unique exploits that give a serious advantage in the most difficult situations.
An intuitive and stylish menu makes using Mr.Pro easy and enjoyable, and modern protection technologies minimize the risk of getting a ban. This software is designed for those who want to enjoy Rust without restrictions, develop quickly and always be one step ahead. Thanks to its affordable price, high reliability and well-thought-out functionality, Mr.Pro becomes an indispensable tool for achieving success in the game.

Attention, This cheat only works with Intel processors!

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
  • Processor: Intel Only
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam

Aimbot (Legit & Rage)

  • Activate - turn on aimbot
  • Team Check - ignore teammates
  • Ignore Sleepers - do not target sleeping people
  • Visible Check - aim only at targets in line of sight
  • Silent Aim - a powerful type of aim, bullets hit the target, but the sight and camera do not move
  • Mouse Aim - aim with the mouse, the cheat will move the mouse for you, simulating human movements
  • Bone - selection of body parts for aimbot, you can select Nearest
  • FOV - the size of the aimbot's working area
  • Draw FOV - show the size of the aim area as a circle in the middle of the screen
  • Smooth - smoothness of aimbot movements in Mouse mode, higher value - weaker aim
  • Time To Aim - delay before aiming with aim
  • On target delay - delay before changing the target
  • Max Distance - aim range
  • Draw Aim Target - draw a line to the current aim target

Player ESP (Wallhack)

  • Players ESP - show players using WH
  • NPC ESP - show NPCs using WH
  • Sleepers - display sleeping players
  • Skeleton - esp in the form of skeletons
  • Team ID - players' team numbers
  • Nickname - players names
  • Held Item (Weapon) - an item in the player's active slot
  • Quick Slots - Show items on players' quick access bar
  • 3D Box - three-dimensional boxes
  • Distance - distance to targets (in meters)
  • Max Distance (Player, NPC) - ESP range
  • Player Corpses - player corpses

World ESP

  • Animals (Horse, Bear, Boar, Stag, Wolf, Shark, Chicken) - show animals
  • Animal Corpse - animal corpses
  • Horse Energy - the amount of energy a horse has
  • Ground Vehicles (Modular Car, Bike, Motorcycle, Snowmobile)
  • Flying Vehicles (Minicopter, Drone, Attack Helicopter, Scrap Helicopter)
  • Water Vehicles (Submarine, Tugboat, Rowboat, RHIB, Diver Propulsion)
  • Traps (Shotgun, Snap, Can Alarm, Landmine)
  • Turrets (Auto, Flame, NPC, SamSite)
  • Trap Status
  • Health - amount of HP of objects (if any)
  • Distance - distance to the object
  • Max Distance - operating range of the ESP section

Loot ESP (Items)

  • Extractables (Wood, Stone, Metal, Sulfur) - raw materials
  • Collectibles (Wood, Stone, Metal, Sulfur, Hemp, Diesel) - just pick up from the ground
  • Radtown Loot - Sources of Components and Scrap
  • Food (Crate, Corn, Mushroom, Pumpkin, Potato, Other)
  • Dropped Items - items lying on the ground
  • AirDrop - show airdrops
  • Chinook Crate - Rare Crate
  • Other - other items
  • Deployables (Cupboard, Storage, Workbench, RF Receiver, RF Broadcaster, Enemy tracker)
  • Cupboard Upkeep - Cupboard Upkeep Lifespan (Duration)
  • Distance - distance to objects
  • Max Distance - operating range of the ESP category

Misc (Other MrPro Rust Cheat Features)

  • Custom Time - you can set any time of day
  • Fullbright - high brightness mode
  • Debug Camera - enable free camera mode
  • Anti Recoil - disable weapon recoil when shooting
  • Anti Spread - disable spread of bullets when shooting
  • Anti Sway - disable weapon and camera sway when shooting
  • Success EOKA - instant shot with EOKA
  • Automatic Weapon Mode - shoot in automatic mode from any weapon
  • Melee Weapon Improvements - Increase the range of melee weapons
  • Draw Crosshair - static crosshair in the middle of the screen
  • Characters Counter - player counter
  • Radar - customizable radar window on top of the screen
  • Language - select language in the cheat menu (English, Russian)
  • StreamProof - Hide cheat on video recording