Private cheat Mason Rust Full — is a powerful and reliable external software with a wide range of features. Developed by an experienced and time-tested author who consistently supports the product and releases updates. The program is equipped with advanced anti-cheat bypass, making the risk of getting banned minimal. The customizable aimbot is suitable for both precise and aggressive gameplay. The convenient and stylish ESP displays players, resources, containers, and other important objects with fine-tuning options for appearance. Additionally, a full-fledged radar is available for tactical gameplay. Configurations can be saved and loaded as needed. Mason Rust Full — is a reliable and safe choice for those who want the most from a cheat at an affordable price.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Silent, Legit)
- Enabled - enable aim assist
- Silent - powerful aim mode where shots hit targets within the FOV radius, without moving the aim or camera
- Prediction - predict enemy movement trajectory
- Auto Switch - automatically switch aimbot targets
- Ignore Team - ignore allies
- Ignore Wounded - ignore downed opponents
- Aim Key - configure aim bind key
- Spot (Head, Chest) - set target spot for aimbot
- Radius (FOV) - configure the operational range for the aimbot
- Smooth - smoothens aimbot movements; higher values decrease aimbot strength
- Show FOV - display aimbot operational zone as a circle on the screen
Player ESP (WH)
- Box - WH in the form of boxes
- Snapline - ESP in the form of lines
- Distance - shows distance to targets in meters
- Name - displays player nicknames
- Weapon - shows the weapon in the player's hands
- Items - items in players' quick access slots
- NPC - display bots
- Scientist - display scientists
- Chams (Pink, Blue, Green, Red, Debug) - WH in the form of chams, brightly colored player models
- Ignore Team - do not display teammates
- Ignore Sleepers - do not display sleeping players
- Max Distance - limit WH distance
World & Loot (Resources, Items, Objects)
- Animals - display wildlife
- Vehicle - display various vehicles
- Recycler - show recycler locations
- Corpses - display player corpses
- Cupboards - display cupboards at player bases
- Traps - display various traps
- Turrets - display various turrets
- Dropped Items - display nearby dropped items
- Crates - display various containers with loot
- Food - display food supplies
- Supply Drop - display airdrops
- Resources (Sulfur, Metal, Stone, Wood) - display ore and wood
Misc (Other Mason Rust Full Features)
- Full Bright - boosted brightness mode for better night visibility
- Free Camera - enable free camera mode
- Free Camera Speed - configure flight speed in Debug Camera
- Menu Key - set the menu activation bind
- Panic Key - instantly disables Mason cheat completely upon key press
- Battle Mode - disables all WH features except for players
- Crosshair - displays a static crosshair at the center of the screen
- Radar - radar display and its settings
- Custom Colors - choose custom colors for visual features
- CFG System - save and load your settings in Mason Rust, as well as easily share them
- Save CPU - a mode to save your CPU resources
