Information about cheat

Mason Rust Lite is an extremely simple and minimalist cheat for Rust, designed for those looking for reliable functionality at the most affordable price. It includes only the essentials, without any excess. The main feature is the ESP display method, similar to the legendary 'Admin ESP' feature known to many experienced cheaters. This visualization method is entirely based on the game's engine capabilities, without implementing complex external solutions – making it safe, lightweight, and hard to detect by anti-cheat systems. Thanks to this approach, Mason Lite has minimal impact on FPS and remains under the radar of most security systems. This is not an 'all-in-one' cheat but a stable and highly affordable tool for those who value simplicity and anonymity. If you want to economically yet effectively enhance your experience in Rust, Mason Rust Lite is the ideal choice.