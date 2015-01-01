DayZ Mason Software
Mason hack for DayZ – is a private solution that combines convenience, efficiency, and safety. Its arsenal includes a Silent Aimbot, allowing you to take down enemies as stealthily and accurately as possible. The built-in ESP for players and loot gives you a complete understanding of what's happening around you: always know where enemies are and where the most valuable items are hidden. Among the interesting features is loot teleportation over a short distance: now you can pull the desired loot even through walls. Additionally, Mason offers grass removal for better visibility and increased FPS, as well as a convenient Noclip for free movement across the map. Special attention deserves the StreamProof protection — menus and interface elements are not displayed in screenshots and videos, making the software even safer. A pleasant bonus is the reasonable price, making Mason accessible to everyone who wants a comfortable and confident gaming experience in DayZ.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Silent Aim)
- Silent Aimbot – a type of aim where the crosshair does not move, but bullets hit the target
- Enabled – enable/disable aimbot
- FOV – the area of effect for the aimbot
- Show FOV – display the aimbot's area of effect as a circle
- Max Distance – the range of the aimbot
- Aim Spot – the part of the body the aimbot targets
- Random Spot – the aimbot will randomly select a hitbox
- Auto Switch – automatically switch targets
Visuals (WH)
- Enabled – enable/disable WH
- Box – WH in the form of boxes
- Health – display health level (HP)
- Name – display player nicknames
- Skeleton – WH in the form of skeletons
- Weapon – display weapons in players' hands
- Snaplines – WH in the form of lines to targets
- Distance – distance to the target in meters
- Prediction Marker – shows the lead point of trajectory up to 500 meters
- Player Inventory – display player loot
- Infected Distance – WH distance for zombies
- Display Distance – WH distance for players
Misc
- Enabled – activate/deactivate misc-functions
- Always Day – enables daytime (always day)
- Remove Grass – removes grass from the map for better visibility
- Aspect Ratio – changes the screen aspect ratio in the game
- Teleport Loot – allows teleporting loot through walls
- Noclip – free flight through walls
- Noclip Speed – speed of free flight
Loot & World ESP
- Show Cities – display cities of Chernarus
- Infected – display infected zombies
- Animals – display various animals
- Vehicles – display various vehicles
- Loot – display loot locations
- Common Items – display common items (consumables)
- Weapon Items – display various weapons
- Attachments – various weapon upgrades
- Food – display food locations
- Wrecks – display shipwrecks
- Medicine – various medical items (bandages, blood, medkits)
- Clothing – various clothing and gear
- Corpses – display dead bodies
- Magnetic North – shows the magnetic north pole
- Loot Distance – loot display distance in meters
Other Mason Dayz Features
- Menu Key – key to open the cheat menu
- Move Radar Key – key to move the radar
- Battle Mode – disables all WH elements except Players ESP
- Config (Save, Load) – configuration system for saving and loading cheat settings
- Crosshair – display a static crosshair in the center of the screen
- Save CPU – cheat mode with low PC resource consumption
- Stream-Proof – the Mason Dayz menu and interface will not be visible on screenshots, videos, and streams
