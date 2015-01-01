DayZ Mason Software

Mason hack for DayZ – is a private solution that combines convenience, efficiency, and safety. Its arsenal includes a Silent Aimbot, allowing you to take down enemies as stealthily and accurately as possible. The built-in ESP for players and loot gives you a complete understanding of what's happening around you: always know where enemies are and where the most valuable items are hidden. Among the interesting features is loot teleportation over a short distance: now you can pull the desired loot even through walls. Additionally, Mason offers grass removal for better visibility and increased FPS, as well as a convenient Noclip for free movement across the map. Special attention deserves the StreamProof protection — menus and interface elements are not displayed in screenshots and videos, making the software even safer. A pleasant bonus is the reasonable price, making Mason accessible to everyone who wants a comfortable and confident gaming experience in DayZ.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
  • Processor: AMD & Intel
  • Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
  • Client: Steam
Aimbot (Silent Aim)

  • Silent Aimbot – a type of aim where the crosshair does not move, but bullets hit the target
  • Enabled – enable/disable aimbot
  • FOV – the area of effect for the aimbot
  • Show FOV – display the aimbot's area of effect as a circle
  • Max Distance – the range of the aimbot
  • Aim Spot – the part of the body the aimbot targets
  • Random Spot – the aimbot will randomly select a hitbox
  • Auto Switch – automatically switch targets

Visuals (WH)

  • Enabled – enable/disable WH
  • Box – WH in the form of boxes
  • Health – display health level (HP)
  • Name – display player nicknames
  • Skeleton – WH in the form of skeletons
  • Weapon – display weapons in players' hands
  • Snaplines – WH in the form of lines to targets
  • Distance – distance to the target in meters
  • Prediction Marker – shows the lead point of trajectory up to 500 meters
  • Player Inventory – display player loot
  • Infected Distance – WH distance for zombies
  • Display Distance – WH distance for players

Misc

  • Enabled – activate/deactivate misc-functions
  • Always Day – enables daytime (always day)
  • Remove Grass – removes grass from the map for better visibility
  • Aspect Ratio – changes the screen aspect ratio in the game
  • Teleport Loot – allows teleporting loot through walls
  • Noclip – free flight through walls
  • Noclip Speed – speed of free flight

Loot & World ESP

  • Show Cities – display cities of Chernarus
  • Infected – display infected zombies
  • Animals – display various animals
  • Vehicles – display various vehicles
  • Loot – display loot locations
  • Common Items – display common items (consumables)
  • Weapon Items – display various weapons
  • Attachments – various weapon upgrades
  • Food – display food locations
  • Wrecks – display shipwrecks
  • Medicine – various medical items (bandages, blood, medkits)
  • Clothing – various clothing and gear
  • Corpses – display dead bodies
  • Magnetic North – shows the magnetic north pole
  • Loot Distance – loot display distance in meters

Other Mason Dayz Features

  • Menu Key – key to open the cheat menu
  • Move Radar Key – key to move the radar
  • Battle Mode – disables all WH elements except Players ESP
  • Config (Save, Load) – configuration system for saving and loading cheat settings
  • Crosshair – display a static crosshair in the center of the screen
  • Save CPU – cheat mode with low PC resource consumption
  • Stream-Proof – the Mason Dayz menu and interface will not be visible on screenshots, videos, and streams

