COVCHEG Software for Dayz Standalone
Information about cheat
Introducing a powerful and truly unique cheat — Covcheg for DayZ Standalone! This isn't just another piece of software but an advanced private solution with a unique item duplication feature that sets Covcheg apart from all other cheats. With this feature, you can duplicate absolutely any item — weapons, clothing, vehicle parts, or medicine. It operates stably and without issues, opening limitless opportunities for survival in the world of DayZ. Moreover, Covcheg comes with Silent Aimbot for extremely accurate shots without drawing attention and informative ESP (WH) for players, zombies, and items. You'll always know where enemies, allies, and valuable loot are. The cheat boasts a pleasant and intuitive menu, easy configuration, and a high level of protection. Additionally, Covcheg is consistently updated according to the latest game patches, maintaining excellent performance and a low chance of bans.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enabled - enable/disable automatic aiming
- Only Body - aim will only target the torso
- Draw FOV - display the radius of the Aimbot action area
- FOV - Aimbot's working area within a circle
- Max Distance - Aimbot effective range
Visuals (WH)
- Box - WH in the form of boxes
- Names - display players' nicknames
- Health - show players/bots' HP level as a bar
- Infected - enable WH for zombies
- Players - enable WH for players
- Distance - distance to the target in meters
- Crosshair - display a static crosshair in the center of the screen
- Skeleton - WH in the form of skeletons
- Max Distance - WH effective range
Loot ESP
- Max Distance - distance for displaying items and objects
- Animals
- Transport
- Clothing
- Bases
- Inventory items
- Books
- Compass
- Map
- Binoculars/Scopes
- Radio/Walkie-talkies
- Ammunition/Magazines
- Weapons
- Other items
Other Covcheg Dayz Features
- Enable Dupe - allows duplicating items in the inventory
- Unload Hack - fully disables the cheat from the game upon activation
- Always Day - makes nighttime appear bright as daytime
- No Grass - removes grass for better visibility and FPS boost
- FOV Change - significantly increases the field of view
- FreeCam - free camera movement mode
