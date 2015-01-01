Memez Software for DayZ Standalone
Information about cheat
The Memez cheat is a popular and functional solution for DayZ Standalone from a trusted developer, including everything necessary for confident and comfortable gameplay. The software is suitable for both PvP encounters and survival in conditions of constant resource scarcity and danger. It includes a high‑quality Silent Aim that works within the FOV without moving the crosshair. Shots are accurate and consistent, which is especially effective in dynamic firefights and unexpected clashes with enemies. The ESP / WallHack is implemented at a high level and displays players, including revealing the contents of their backpacks, providing a serious tactical advantage. Separate ESP is provided for zombies, along with detailed Loot and World ESP tabs. Flexible filters allow you to highlight loot through walls and sort items by quality and category — weapons, medicine, tools, bodies, and other objects. A radar complements the functionality, displaying enemies, vehicles, animals, and city markers. The visual part of the software is neat and informative. A config system is also included, allowing you to save settings and load them with one click on the next game launch. Memez is a reliable choice for DayZ players who value control and awareness.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Visuals (Players, Zombies)
- Player Box - displays players as boxes
- Show Bots - displays bots
- Show Zombies - enables ESP for zombies
- Player Health - shows player health level
- Player Name - displays player nicknames
- Player Skeleton - displays the player model skeleton
- Player Weapon - shows the weapon in the player's hands
- Player Distance - displays distance to the player
- Player Inventory - displays the player's inventory contents
- Out of FOV Arrows - arrows pointing to players outside your field of view
- OOF Arrows Radius - radius for off‑screen indicator activation
- Zombie Box - displays zombies as boxes
- Zombie Name - shows the zombie type or name
- Zombie Distance - displays distance to zombies
- Max Distance - maximum rendering distance for players and zombies
Loot ESP (Items)
- Loot Condition - filters loot by condition
- Max Loot Distance - maximum loot display distance
- Loot Name Radius - distance at which item names are shown
- Corpses - display player corpses
- Wrecks - display destroyed vehicles and debris
- Tools - display tools
- Weapons - display weapons
- Weapon Attachments - display weapon attachments
- Medicine - display medical items
- Clothing - display clothing
- Food - display food
Aimbot (Silent Aim)
- Aimbot - enables or disables automatic target aiming
- Aim Bone - select body part for aimbot targeting (head, body, or random)
- Aimbot FOV - radius in which the aimbot can lock onto targets
- Aimbot Distance - maximum aimbot working distance
- Draw Aim FOV - displays the aimbot radius on screen
- Target Zombies - allows aimbot to target zombies
- Auto Target - automatically selects the nearest suitable target
World ESP (Objects)
- Nearest Cities - displays nearby cities
- Animals - displays animals
- Vehicles - displays vehicles
- Max Distance - maximum rendering distance for world objects
Other Memez Dayz Features
- Radar - enables a radar to display objects and entities
- Use Icons - use icons instead of text ESP
- Bright Night - enables bright night mode
- No Grass - removes grass for better visibility
- Debug Camera - free‑cam mode (adjustable speed)
- Menu Key - choose your own key to open the menu
- Panic Key - assign a key for emergency cheat shutdown
- Battle Mode - button to activate battle mode (disable all ESP except Player ESP)
- Save Config - save current settings to a profile
- Load Config - load the saved profile
