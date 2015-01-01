A guide to using Memez software for various games

This page contains instructions for using the following software: Memez Apex.

Software Launch Guide

Simple step-by-step instructions:

  1. After successful payment, you will receive a key to activate access to the cheat, a link to this page, and a link to the loader.
  2. Prepare to download and launch the loader:
    • Completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection). If you have other antivirus programs installed on your PC, we recommend uninstalling them, as they may interfere with the software's proper launch.
    • We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender using Defender Control, which can be downloaded from this link. The password for the archive is sordum.
    • Launch the game without the cheat and set the screen mode to "Borderless" or "Windowed". Memez software will not work in "Full Screen".
  3. Download the cheat loader from the link you received with the key.
  4. Run the loader as administrator and activate your key.
  5. The first time you run it, the loader will reboot your PC.
  6. After the PC reboots, run the loader again and enter your key.
  7. After a short loading time, the loader will ask you to launch the game.
  8. Launch the game and wait for the main menu to fully load.
  9. In the main menu, press F2 to exit. injection.
  10. If everything went well, you'll see the cheat menu.

Congratulations! Memez software has launched successfully.

Next, the menu can be opened/closed by pressing F2.

Video with a launch demonstration

Possible problems and solutions

We've compiled some known issues and solutions:

