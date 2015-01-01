This page contains instructions for using the following software: Memez Apex.

Software Launch Guide

Simple step-by-step instructions:

After successful payment, you will receive a key to activate access to the cheat, a link to this page, and a link to the loader. Prepare to download and launch the loader: Completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection). If you have other antivirus programs installed on your PC, we recommend uninstalling them, as they may interfere with the software's proper launch.

We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender using Defender Control, which can be downloaded from this link. The password for the archive is sordum .

. Launch the game without the cheat and set the screen mode to "Borderless" or "Windowed". Memez software will not work in "Full Screen". Download the cheat loader from the link you received with the key. Run the loader as administrator and activate your key. The first time you run it, the loader will reboot your PC. After the PC reboots, run the loader again and enter your key. After a short loading time, the loader will ask you to launch the game. Launch the game and wait for the main menu to fully load. In the main menu, press F2 to exit. injection. If everything went well, you'll see the cheat menu.

Congratulations! Memez software has launched successfully.

Next, the menu can be opened/closed by pressing F2.

Video with a launch demonstration

The video will appear here soon.

Possible problems and solutions

We've compiled some known issues and solutions:

The most common issue is Windows Defender/Antivirus being enabled. Completely disable Windows Defender (as described earlier) and uninstall other antivirus software.

Update Visual C++ libraries. You can download them from this link.

You should also update DirectX. You can download it from this link.

Faceit, Riot Vanguard, Gameguard, and ACE (AntiCheatExpert) anti-cheat software installed on your PC can also interfere with the software. Uninstall them using Add or Remove Programs.

To run the cheat, you must also disable Reputation-Based Protection. Open the START menu and search for "Reputation-Based Protection." Open this window.

In the window that opens, disable all options.

Make sure you have set the game screen mode to "Windowed" or "Borderless." Memez cheats do not work in "Full Screen" mode.

If you see the "Synchronize time in Windows" error, you need to synchronize the time in Windows. Open the Settings app by pressing Windows + I or through the Start menu. Go to the "Time and Language" category. And in the "Clock Synchronization" section, click "Synchronize."

Sometimes the software may not launch due to problems connecting to the servers. In this case, you should try running the loader with VPN enabled.

Secure Boot must be disabled in the BIOS for this software to work.

Virtualization must be enabled in the BIOS for this software to work: For Intel , you must enable Intel Virtualization technology and/or VT-D ; For AMD, you must enable AMD-V, SVM, VT-D ;

You must also enable Hyper-V:

Mini-guide on enabling Hyper-V: ( Click to open ). Press Win + R → Type optionalfeatures → press Enter; Find " Hyper-V " in the list, expand the list, and check all the boxes; After checking all the boxes, click "OK"; Open the START menu (Windows), type CMD, and run "Command Prompt" as administrator; Type bcdedit /set hypervisorlaunchtype auto ; Restart your PC and try running the cheat again.



