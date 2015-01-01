Information about cheat

MemEz — is a balanced and practical private cheat for Apex Legends, focused on stability, performance, and ease of use. The software is built as an internal solution, featuring simple installation and smooth operation without unnecessary system load. At the core of the functionality is a flexible aimbot with intuitive settings, allowing you to adapt shooting to different playstyles and weapons. It works accurately and comfortably, helping you confidently win gunfights without sharp or suspicious movements. ESP / WallHack provides clear and pleasant visual information about players, while Loot ESP helps you quickly find useful items on the map. All visuals are neatly designed and easy to read even during fast-paced Apex Legends battles. Additionally, Mem ez includes Battle Mode — a mode that, with the press of a single button, turns off all unnecessary visual elements and leaves only player information. This allows you to fully focus on combat during decisive moments. A config system is also available for saving and quickly loading settings. Mem ez supports Russian, English, and Chinese languages and is an excellent internal solution at an affordable price.