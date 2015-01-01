Memez Software for Apex Legends
Information about cheat
MemEz — is a balanced and practical private cheat for Apex Legends, focused on stability, performance, and ease of use. The software is built as an internal solution, featuring simple installation and smooth operation without unnecessary system load. At the core of the functionality is a flexible aimbot with intuitive settings, allowing you to adapt shooting to different playstyles and weapons. It works accurately and comfortably, helping you confidently win gunfights without sharp or suspicious movements. ESP / WallHack provides clear and pleasant visual information about players, while Loot ESP helps you quickly find useful items on the map. All visuals are neatly designed and easy to read even during fast-paced Apex Legends battles. Additionally, Mem ez includes Battle Mode — a mode that, with the press of a single button, turns off all unnecessary visual elements and leaves only player information. This allows you to fully focus on combat during decisive moments. A config system is also available for saving and quickly loading settings. Mem ez supports Russian, English, and Chinese languages and is an excellent internal solution at an affordable price.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim)
- Aimbot - enables or disables the aimbot
- Aim Bone - selects the priority body part for aiming (head, body, or nearest target)
- Aim Key - key to activate the aimbot (hold)
- Aim FOV - radius within which the aimbot searches for targets
- Draw Aim FOV - displays the aimbot working area on the screen
- Smooth - adjusts the smoothness and speed of aim movement
- Auto Target - automatically selects a target within the aim zone
- Movement Prediction - accounts for enemy movement for more accurate aiming
- Recoil Control System (RCS) - weapon recoil control system during shooting
- RCS Percent - recoil compensation strength in percent
Wallhack (WH)
- Draw Radar - displays a radar with player positions
- Draw Dummies - displays training dummies
- Draw Players - enables ESP on players
- Box - shows players as boxes
- Health - displays player health
- Shield Health - displays shield (armor) level
- Names - shows player nicknames
- Skeleton - displays player model skeleton
- Weapon - shows the weapon the player is holding
- Distance - displays the distance to the player
- Out of FOV Arrows - arrows pointing to players outside your field of view
- Ignore Teammates - disables ESP for teammates
Loot ESP (Items)
- Lowest Loot Tier - minimum rarity of items to display (Common / Rare / Epic)
- Max Loot Distance - maximum loot display distance
- Loot - general item ESP
- Loot Distance - displays distance to items
- Armor - displays armor
- Grenades - displays grenades
- Supplies - displays consumables
- Weapons - displays weapons
- Attachments - displays weapon attachments
- Ammo - displays weapon ammunition
Other Memez Apex Features
- Menu Key - key to open the menu
- Panic Key - instantly disables the software when pressed
- Battle Mode Key - quick mode that disables unnecessary visuals and leaves only player display
- Save Config - saves current settings
- Load Config - loads the saved profile
- Shutdown - safely closes the software
- Language - interface language selection (English / Russian / Chinese)
