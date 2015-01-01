Mason Apex Legends Full Software
On this page, we are pleased to present to you the private cheat Mason Full for Apex Legends — reliable and affordable software with a full set of necessary features for comfortable gameplay. This product is developed as an external (External) cheat, which ensures a high level of security and minimal risk of getting banned. Inside, you will find everything you need: a smart and customizable aimbot, minimalist and pleasant ESP for displaying enemies (Player ESP) and items (Loot ESP), No Recoil to suppress recoil, as well as a radar that helps track enemies discreetly and legitimately. All visual elements of the cheat are designed neatly and do not overload the interface, which is especially important for long gaming sessions. The software menu is designed in the recognizable Mason Hack style: simple, stylish, and logical. It supports a configuration saving feature so you can quickly load your settings during subsequent launches. The developers paid special attention to optimization and security, ensuring the cheat maintains an Undetected status for an extended period. If you are looking for reliable and affordable cheat software for Apex Legends with the necessary functionality — Mason Full will be an excellent choice!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (AIM)
- Enabled - enable/disable aimbot in Mason Apex Full software
- Vector Aimbot - vector aimbot simulates human-like mouse movements to aim at enemies
- Auto Switch - automatic target switching for the aimbot
- Key (Bind) - select a key to activate the aimbot
- Spot (Bone) - choose the body part to aim at
- Radius (FOV) - size of the aimbot's working area
- Draw FOV - display the size of the aimbot's working area on the screen (as a square)
- Smooth - smoothness of aimbot movements, higher value means weaker aimbot
Player ESP (Wallhack)
- Players - display players using Wallhack
- Dummies - display dummies using ESP
- Box - ESP in the form of boxes
- Snapline - wallhack in the form of lines
- Distance - distance to targets in meters using ESP
- Max Distance - maximum range of Wallhack
- Name - player nicknames
- Weapon - weapons in players' hands
- Health Bar - indicator of targets' HP
- Shield Bar - indicator of targets' shield levels
- Ignore Team - do not display allies
Loot ESP (Items)
- Show Ground Loot - display loot lying on the ground
- Rarity Filter (Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Heirloom) - filter displayed items by quality
- Name - names of displayed objects
- Weapons - display various weapons
- Ammo - display ammunition
- Attachments - weapon attachments
- Gear - equipment that can be worn
- Grenades - grenades and throwable items
- Supply - various consumable supplies
- Distance - distance to items in meters
- Max Distance - maximum range of Loot ESP
Misc (Other Features of Mason Apex Full)
- Reduce Recoil - reduce weapon recoil during shooting
- Crosshair - static crosshair on the screen
- Radar - radar window to display players and items
- Config - in the Mason cheat for Apex, you can save your settings and easily share them
- Menu Key - key bind to open the cheat menu
- Panic Key - key to completely disable the software during gameplay
