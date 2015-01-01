Mason Apex Legends Lite Software
Information about cheat
Private cheat Mason Lite for Apex Legends — a lightweight and legit-oriented version of the software from a popular developer. This is a basic and affordable cheat with limited but essential functionality: Wallhack (ESP) for displaying enemies and No Recoil (RCS) for reducing weapon recoil. Thanks to its modest set of features, the product is extremely safe to use and maintains its UNDETECTED status for a long time, making it an ideal choice for those who value stability and do not want to attract unnecessary attention. If you are not aiming for aggressive Rage gameplay and do not want to lose interest in the process — Mason Lite will be an excellent solution. Moreover, its affordable price makes the purchase especially advantageous.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, EA Games (Origin)
Mason Lite features for Apex Legends
- Wallhack - the ability to see players through walls and other obstacles
- Box ESP - classic WH in the form of boxes
- Filled BOX - the background of the boxes is filled with bright pink color as a tribute to the previous version of this product (GLOW)
- Health - indicator displaying the amount of HP players have
- Distance - distance in meters to the displayed ESP characters
- Snaplines - WH in the form of lines from the bottom of the screen to enemy models
- RCS - recoil control system for weapons during shooting, reduces recoil
