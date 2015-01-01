Cheat Dullwave for Apex Legends (AIM + ESP + Loot)
Information about cheatWe are pleased to introduce you to the new product of our store: private cheat Dullwave for Apex Legends. Distinctive features of this product are its balance and quality, as well as Loot ESP with a large number of settings. The first and main function of the software is AIM, in this case it is vector. Perfect for playing in the style of Legit or Semi-Rage. The next tab in the menu is Loot. WH showing items is made very well here, there are many settings, different categories, it looks beautiful and convenient. Player ESP also does not lag behind AIM and Loot, the product has a full-fledged ESP showing players, includes many settings, works smoothly. Separately, it should be noted the high performance of the Dullwave cheat and the low chance of a ban. If you want to try something new and reliable in the field of cheats for Apex - Dullwave will be an excellent choice.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
AIM
- Enabled - enable aimbot, aiming assistance when shooting
- Bind - select a key to activate the aimbot (hold)
- Bone - body parts that the aimbot will target
- FOV - the size of the aimbot's working area
- Draw FOV - show the aimbot's working area as a circle around the sight
- Smooth - the smoothness of the aimbot, the smoother the aimbot is
- Prediction - predicting the enemy's trajectory
- Visible Check - only target enemies not behind walls
- Draw Snapline - draw a line to the current aimbot target
- Dynamic Smooth - dynamic smoothness, depending on the situation
- Ignore Knocked - ignore knocked enemies
- Max Distance - limit the range of the aim
ESP (Wallhack)
- Max Distance - limit the range of the aim
- Box ESP - wh in the form of boxes
- Box Style - box style, corners or full 2D boxes
- Health Bar - show the amount of HP using a bar
- Armor Bar - Show the amount of armor players have using a bar
- Skeleton - wh in the form of skeletons
- Distance - distance to targets
- Name ESP - players' nicknames
- Snaplines - wh in the form of lines
- Weapon - weapons in the hands of players
- Glow - outline of character models
- Spectators - show the number of players who are watching you after death
Loot ESP (Items)
- Loot ESP - wh showing items (loot)
- Rarity Filter - filter items based on their rarity
- Glow - outline of items
- Ammo - show ammunition
- Heal - first aid kits, items for treatment
- Scopes - sights for weapons
- Weapons - various weapons
- Deathbox - boxes of dead players with loot inside
- Grenades - grenade, explosive
- Equipment - helmets, armor, backpacks
- Attachments - various modules for weapons
- Distance - distance to loot
