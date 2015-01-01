Fecurity Software for Apex Legends
Fecurity — a premium private tool for Apex Legends from a well‑known developer, focused on maximum quality, performance, and visual comfort. The solution is made as an internal cheat, known for stable operation and excellent optimization even during long gaming sessions. The key feature of Fecurity is its advanced aimbot with an exceptionally flexible configuration system. The software allows you to precisely adapt aimbot behavior to different playstyles — from careful legit settings to more confident aggressive ones. All parameters are finely adjustable, making shooting highly controlled and natural. The ESP / WallHack is designed in a modern and aesthetic style. You can freely customize colors, display elements, and choose which objects to show: players, loot, item types, and much more. The visuals are easy to read and do not overload the screen even during dynamic fights. Special attention goes to the exclusive Night Mode and Free Camera features. Night Mode makes the image more atmospheric and expressive, while Free Camera allows you to move around the map freely using the camera. These features are especially appreciated by content creators and players who value beautiful presentation. Additionally, the software includes full StreamProof protection. Fecurity is a top-tier premium solution for Apex Legends without compromises.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel Only
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, EA App
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Aimbot Enabled – enables or disables the aimbot
- Aim at Shoot – the aimbot automatically aims while shooting
- Visible Only – the aimbot works only on targets in direct line of sight
- Enemy Only – the aimbot targets only enemies
- Degree Per Second Component – enables aim speed control
- Vertical Degree Per Second – vertical aiming speed of the aimbot
- Horizontal Degree Per Second – horizontal aiming speed of the aimbot
- FOV – the area in which the aimbot selects targets
- Target Switch Delay – delay before the aimbot switches to the next target
- Nearest Coefficient – priority coefficient for targets closer to the crosshair
- Hitbox Editor – manual configuration of body part priorities for aiming
Visuals (Players)
- Enabled – enables visual ESP
- Enemy Only – displays only enemies
- Box – displays players as boxes
- Box Outline – adds an outline around boxes
- Health – shows players' health bars
- Armor – displays players' armor
- Skeleton – displays players' skeletons
- Skeleton Thickness – adjusts skeleton line thickness
- Maximum Distance – maximum ESP render distance
- Corpse Distance – distance for displaying corpses
- Player Info – selection of player information to display
Visuals (Loot)
- Enabled – enables loot ESP
- Maximum Distance – maximum distance for displaying items
- Categories – selection of loot categories to display
- Toggle Key – key to toggle loot ESP on and off
Other Fecurity Apex Features
- Nightmode – enables night mode
- Nightmode Factor – night mode intensity
- Field of View – allows changing the default FOV
- FOV Factor – coefficient for expanding field of view
- Free Camera – free camera mode
- Invisible Opacity – ESP transparency for targets behind walls
- Spectators – filter and display of spectators
- Developer Mode – enables developer mode
- Distance Unit – selection of distance measurement units
- Force Reload – forced software reload
- Menu Key – key to open the menu
- Custom Colors – advanced customization of ESP colors, interface, and player visual states
- StreamProof – full recording protection (software is invisible on screenshots, videos, streams)
