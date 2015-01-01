Information about cheat

Introducing COVCHEG for Apex Legends – a new solution for players who value precision, speed, and safety. This private software combines powerful features with an easy-to-use menu, allowing you to quickly configure all necessary settings according to your gameplay style. The arsenal of COVCHEG includes a precise Aimbot with flexible settings, ensuring confident hits on opponents at any distance, along with a Triggerbot for instant reactions and quick shots. For complete awareness, it features informative ESP for players and ESP for loot, helping you spot all important items and objects on the map. The software is regularly updated to keep up with the latest Apex Legends patches, ensuring stable functionality and minimal risk of bans. Its simple and intuitive menu makes adjustments convenient, and its advanced protection reduces detection risks, making COVCHEG a reliable tool for comfortable gameplay.