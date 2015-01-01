Covcheg Software for Apex Legends
Information about cheat
Introducing COVCHEG for Apex Legends – a new solution for players who value precision, speed, and safety. This private software combines powerful features with an easy-to-use menu, allowing you to quickly configure all necessary settings according to your gameplay style. The arsenal of COVCHEG includes a precise Aimbot with flexible settings, ensuring confident hits on opponents at any distance, along with a Triggerbot for instant reactions and quick shots. For complete awareness, it features informative ESP for players and ESP for loot, helping you spot all important items and objects on the map. The software is regularly updated to keep up with the latest Apex Legends patches, ensuring stable functionality and minimal risk of bans. Its simple and intuitive menu makes adjustments convenient, and its advanced protection reduces detection risks, making COVCHEG a reliable tool for comfortable gameplay.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, EA App
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enabled - enable or disable Aimbot
- Aim Key - key for Aimbot activation
- Triggerbot Key - key for Triggerbot activation
- Nearest Bone - Aimbot will aim at the closest bone to the crosshair
- Triggerbot - automatically shoots when an enemy is detected in the crosshair (via keystroke)
- FOV - the Aimbot action area around the crosshair
- Draw FOV - display the Aimbot action area as a circle
- Smooth - movement smoothing level for the Aimbot
Players ESP (WH)
- Box - Wallhack in the form of boxes
- Distance - display the distance to targets in meters
- Health - display players' health level as a bar
- Shield - display players' shield level as a bar
- Name - show players' nicknames
- Max Distance - ESP range for Players
Loot ESP
- Loot ESP - activate Wallhack for loot and items
- Gun - show weapons on the ground
- Armor - display armor
- Ammo - display ammunition
- Medical - display medical supplies
- Misc - display other general items
- Rarity Level - filter items to display by rarity level
Other Covcheg Apex Features
- Crosshair - displays a static crosshair in the center of the screen
- Glow - activates silhouette glow
- Glow Colors - customize the glow color
- Disable All - disables all effects from the Misc section
