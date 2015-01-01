UNNAMED Lite for Apex Legends (unnamedtech)
Information about cheat
Unnamed Apex Lite for Apex Legends — is a lightweight and reliable solution for those seeking maximum security and stability without unnecessary features. This software is equipped only with visual support and a couple of convenient movement options, making it as «legit» as possible and minimizing the risk of ban to nearly zero. Its highlight feature — Glow ESP: opponents are highlighted in different colors depending on their state. Players outside the field of view are displayed in pink, visible targets in green, and knocked-down opponents in orange. This approach allows for quick orientation on the battlefield and always keeps the situation under control. For movement convenience, Unnamed Apex Lite includes Super Glide and Tap Strafe — features that enhance movement fluidity and provide more options in dynamic shootouts. The software is not overloaded with unnecessary modules, works stably and discreetly, and its minimalist feature set makes it a perfect choice for long and safe gameplay. Unnamed Apex Lite — is the balance between simplicity, safety, and efficiency, appreciated by Apex Legends players who value reliability and convenience.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam, EA App
Wallhack (WH)
- Glow ESP - WH for players in the form of glowing player model silhouettes
- Glow Colors - depending on their state, players are highlighted in different colors
- Pink - players behind obstacles are highlighted in pink
- Green - players in the line of sight are highlighted in green
- Orange - knocked-down players are highlighted in orange
Other features of Unnamed Apex Lite
- Super Glide – fast and far jump after climbing for instant repositioning
- Tap Strafe – sharp change of direction in the air while retaining movement speed
