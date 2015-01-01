Axe Rust Rage Software
Information about cheat
Private cheat Axe Rage for Rust — is a powerful solution for players who prefer an aggressive style and maximum control over the situation. The software is equipped with advanced functionality: a convenient Wallhack for players, Loot ESP for displaying items, resources, and objects, as well as a Radar for tactical advantage. The main feature is the advanced Silent Aimbot, which works stably and accurately, making it ideal for Rage-style gameplay. In addition to standard features, Axe Rage offers a set of useful exploits, including a reliable Debug Camera, as well as unique capabilities like Spider-Man mode and other Misc options. The software is built using External technology, ensuring a balance between performance and stealth. If you want to dominate in Rust without compromises — Rust Axe Rage will be an excellent choice. Reliable, powerful, and well-thought-out — it will meet your expectations!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Rage)
- Enable - enable/disable aimbot
- PSilent - perfect silent aim, shots hit the target, aim and camera do not move
- FOV - size of the area where the aimbot works
- Draw FOV - display the size of the aim area on the screen
- Smooth - smoothness of aim movements, higher value means weaker aim
- Target Line - mark the current aim target with a line
- Ignore Knocked - aimbot will not select knocked players as targets
- Ignore Sleep - do not select sleeping players as targets
- Target NPC - aim against NPCs
- No Recoil - reduce weapon recoil when shooting
- No Spread - disable bullet spread (everything hits one point)
- Aim Key - select a key to activate the aimbot
Wallhack (Players, NPC)
- Players - WH for displaying players
- NPC (Bandit, Scientist, Tunnel, Underwater) - ability to display bots, separate settings for different types
- Box - classic Wallhack in the form of boxes
- Skeleton - ESP in the form of skeletons
- Held (Text, Icon) - item held in the target's hands
- Name - character name
- Distance - distance to the target in meters
- Team - player team ID
- Sleeping - display sleeping players
- Knocked - display knocked opponents
World ESP (Loot, Resources, Objects, etc.)
- Transport - display vehicles, filter by type
- Animals - display animals, filter by type
- Collectables - collectible items, hemp, and various berries
- Ores - display stone, metal, and sulfur, large and small deposits
- Crates - display all kinds of crates, barrels, and airdrops, many filters
- Deployables - various deployable objects on player bases (storage, cupboard, sleeping bag, etc.)
- Traps - all kinds of traps, landmines, turrets, and other defensive player structures
- Corpse - display the location of player bodies
- Backpacks - backpacks lying on the ground
Misc (Other Axe Rust Rage Features)
- Always Day - it will always be daytime
- FOV Changer - allows increasing the camera's field of view
- Spider Man - ability to climb walls like Spider-Man
- Debug Camera - activate free camera mode, allowing camera movement while the body stays in place
- Night Sky - makes the sky more beautiful
- Save Mode - hides all risky features in this mode
- Radar Hack - all objects can be displayed on a stylish radar window
- Custom Colors - you can choose colors to your liking for all types of displayed targets in Axe Rust Lite
