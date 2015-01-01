Axe Rust Rage Software

Private cheat Axe Rage for Rust — is a powerful solution for players who prefer an aggressive style and maximum control over the situation. The software is equipped with advanced functionality: a convenient Wallhack for players, Loot ESP for displaying items, resources, and objects, as well as a Radar for tactical advantage. The main feature is the advanced Silent Aimbot, which works stably and accurately, making it ideal for Rage-style gameplay. In addition to standard features, Axe Rage offers a set of useful exploits, including a reliable Debug Camera, as well as unique capabilities like Spider-Man mode and other Misc options. The software is built using External technology, ensuring a balance between performance and stealth. If you want to dominate in Rust without compromises — Rust Axe Rage will be an excellent choice. Reliable, powerful, and well-thought-out — it will meet your expectations!

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam
Aimbot (Rage)

  • Enable - enable/disable aimbot
  • PSilent - perfect silent aim, shots hit the target, aim and camera do not move
  • FOV - size of the area where the aimbot works
  • Draw FOV - display the size of the aim area on the screen
  • Smooth - smoothness of aim movements, higher value means weaker aim
  • Target Line - mark the current aim target with a line
  • Ignore Knocked - aimbot will not select knocked players as targets
  • Ignore Sleep - do not select sleeping players as targets
  • Target NPC - aim against NPCs
  • No Recoil - reduce weapon recoil when shooting
  • No Spread - disable bullet spread (everything hits one point)
  • Aim Key - select a key to activate the aimbot

Wallhack (Players, NPC)

  • Players - WH for displaying players
  • NPC (Bandit, Scientist, Tunnel, Underwater) - ability to display bots, separate settings for different types
  • Box - classic Wallhack in the form of boxes
  • Skeleton - ESP in the form of skeletons
  • Held (Text, Icon) - item held in the target's hands
  • Name - character name
  • Distance - distance to the target in meters
  • Team - player team ID
  • Sleeping - display sleeping players
  • Knocked - display knocked opponents

World ESP (Loot, Resources, Objects, etc.)

  • Transport - display vehicles, filter by type
  • Animals - display animals, filter by type
  • Collectables - collectible items, hemp, and various berries
  • Ores - display stone, metal, and sulfur, large and small deposits
  • Crates - display all kinds of crates, barrels, and airdrops, many filters
  • Deployables - various deployable objects on player bases (storage, cupboard, sleeping bag, etc.)
  • Traps - all kinds of traps, landmines, turrets, and other defensive player structures
  • Corpse - display the location of player bodies
  • Backpacks - backpacks lying on the ground

Misc (Other Axe Rust Rage Features)

  • Always Day - it will always be daytime
  • FOV Changer - allows increasing the camera's field of view
  • Spider Man - ability to climb walls like Spider-Man
  • Debug Camera - activate free camera mode, allowing camera movement while the body stays in place
  • Night Sky - makes the sky more beautiful
  • Save Mode - hides all risky features in this mode
  • Radar Hack - all objects can be displayed on a stylish radar window
  • Custom Colors - you can choose colors to your liking for all types of displayed targets in Axe Rust Lite

