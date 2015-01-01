Mason Software for Escape from Tarkov (EFT)
Information about cheat
Meet Mason for Escape from Tarkov – a private software with powerful features and high security. Designed for players who value tactical advantages and stable performance. The software features a aimbot for precise shooting and the Silent Aim option, allowing you to hit enemies without exact target aiming. Informative ESP (WH) helps always keep enemies, items, and valuable loot in sight, making gameplay more predictable and convenient. Moreover, Mason offers a set of useful exploits: remove helmet visor effects, utilize 'long arms' (extra lean), disable disruptions due to broken legs, low health, headaches, and other negative effects. All of this simplifies the game and helps focus only on combat objectives. In terms of security, Mason has proven itself as a reliable solution: the software is regularly updated and has a low ban rate. This makes it an optimal choice for those looking for a balance between functionality and security.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: BSG Launcher
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enabled - enable or disable aimbot
- Aim Key - key for activating the aimbot
- Aim Spot - choose target bone for aimbot aiming
- FOV - aimbot's field of view
- Show FOV - display aimbot's field of view as a circle
- Height - adjust height when aiming with aimbot
- Silent Aim - activates the Silent type of aimbot
- Manipulation - extends arms on Q, E and allows shooting from cover
Loot and World ESP
- Enabled - enable WH for loot
- Loot Price - set a value for loot to display
- Max Distance - range for WH on loot
- Loot Boxes
- Barter Items
- Ammunition
- Provisions
- Special loot (configured in filters)
- User loot (custom item filter)
- Mines
- Grenades
- Exits
- Amount of ammo in magazine
Players ESP (WH)
- Enabled - enable WH for players
- Players - show players
- Box - WH in the form of boxes
- Skeleton - WH in the form of skeletons
- Health - display players' HP level
- Name - show players' nicknames
- Weapon - display the current weapon in hand
Miscellaneous
- Zoom Hack - allows zoom level changes (custom key assignable)
- Remove Visor - disables visor effects of helmets
- No Conditions - removes effects of injuries, low health, and other negative conditions
- Thermal Vision - enables thermal vision mode
- Instant ADS - instant ADS animation
- Noclip Gun - allows weapon to clip through walls
Other Mason EFT Features
- Save CPU - optimizes cheat performance (for low-end PCs)
- Menu Key - assignable key for opening menu
- Battle Mode - disables all WH except WH on players when activated
- PVE Key - assignable key for activating offline mode (PVE)
- Crosshair - displays a static crosshair at screen center
- Map Info - displays info about the current map
- Radar - activates radar window (customizable)
- StreamProof - cheat is protected from screenshots, video recordings, and streams. Menu and cheat elements will not be visible.
- HWID Spoofer - Mason also includes a built-in spoofer to bypass the hardware ban.
