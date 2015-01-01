Information about cheat

Meet Mason for Escape from Tarkov – a private software with powerful features and high security. Designed for players who value tactical advantages and stable performance. The software features a aimbot for precise shooting and the Silent Aim option, allowing you to hit enemies without exact target aiming. Informative ESP (WH) helps always keep enemies, items, and valuable loot in sight, making gameplay more predictable and convenient. Moreover, Mason offers a set of useful exploits: remove helmet visor effects, utilize 'long arms' (extra lean), disable disruptions due to broken legs, low health, headaches, and other negative effects. All of this simplifies the game and helps focus only on combat objectives. In terms of security, Mason has proven itself as a reliable solution: the software is regularly updated and has a low ban rate. This makes it an optimal choice for those looking for a balance between functionality and security.