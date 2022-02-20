Chams EFT (Stealth Chams Tarkov)

Information about cheat

In our store, the long-awaited new product for the game Escape from Tarkov(EFT) - EFT Chams. This cheat is very simple and suitable for a legit game. Chams are a complete fill of enemy models. The hack includes only wh in the form of bright chams, you will see all the players behind the walls and other obstacles. Chams esp also has a visible check feature. Players in the line of sight and behind the walls will be painted in different colors. The software is made with high quality, the launch is simple, there is not even a menu, because there are no settings for the features, because there is only one. We really hope that you will appreciate such a minimalistic and reliable product for the game Escape From Tarkov, because with such a legit cheat you will be able to play for a very long time without a ban and farm a lot of things. Stealth Chams - the choice of people who prefer to play without a ban for as long as possible.