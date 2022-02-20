Buy Chams++ for EFT | Chams Full for Tarkov

Information about cheat

We present to your attention Chams++ - an advanced EFT cheat for true connoisseurs of the legit cheating. This product is an extended version of the legendary EFT Chams(StealthChams) for Tarkov, which has established itself as the most reliable and stable EFT software. Chams++ is not inferior to the classic software in terms of stability and security, but at the same time it significantly expands your possibilities thanks to new cool functionality. In addition to classic player chams, you also get infinite stamina, recoil disable, and highly customizable loot WH. In addition, it is worth noting the high degree of optimization of Chams ++, because this software will hardly affect the flash FPS in the game, so this is one of the few cheats that is suitable even for relatively weak PCs. We can talk about the benefits of such an excellent product for a very long time, so we advise you not to waste time and go to test it in a raid as soon as possible!