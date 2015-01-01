Blaze EFT Software (Tarkov)
Information about cheat
Blaze private cheat for Escape From Tarkov (EFT) is a safe and balanced solution for players who want to gain an advantage in difficult raids. The software includes Silent Aimbot for accurate hits, Players ESP (WH) for tracking enemies, and Loot & World ESP, which helps to quickly find valuable items and key objects. Various exploits are built in, expanding the gaming capabilities. Blaze cheat has a convenient and stylish menu, high optimization and low load on the system. Thanks to reliable bypass of anti-cheat, the risk of ban is minimal. Simple installation, affordable price and instant launch make Blaze an excellent choice for EFT!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Battlestate Games Launcher (BSG)
Aimbot (Silent & Memory)
- Silent Aim
- Memory Aim
- Bone (Head)
- Nearest Bone
- Show Aim Bone Target
- Target Size
- Target Color
- Aim FOV Size
- Show AIM Fov
- FOV Color
- Prediction
- Crosshair
Wallhack (Players, Bots, Bosses)
- Players ESP
- Bots ESP
- Bosses ESP
- Chams
- Distance
- Max Distance
- Skeleton
- Box
- Weapon
- Nickname
- K / D
- Level
- Role
- HP (%)
- Show Inventory
World ESP (Visuals)
- Radar (Players, Bots, Bosses, Teammates)
- Radar Scale
- Radar Position
- Quest Locations
- Exfils (Exits)
- Claymores
- Grenades
- Local Ammo & Firemode
- Local HP %
- Ammo / HP bar Scale
- Show Hits
Loot ESP (Items)
- Loot ESP
- Dot Mode
- Show All Loot From Map
- Show Only X most expensive items from map
- Corpses
- Dropped Loot
- Min Price Filter for Loot
- Containers
- Names
- Distance
- Max Distance
- Filter By Category (17+)
- Show Category Name
- Custom Loot Filter
Misc & Exploits (Other EFT Blaze Features)
- No Inertia
- 360 Degree Look Around
- Quick Magazine Operations
- Thermal Vision
- Night Vision
- Edit World Time
- No Visor
- No Recoil
- No Breath
- StreamProof
- Disable Inventory Blur
- Run and Gun
- Extra Lean
- Loot Through Wall
- Camera Into Wall