Guide to using Blaze software for EFT

This page contains instructions for Blaze hack for EFT.

How to download and run correctly?

Step-by-step instructions for running the software:

After payment, you will receive a key to activate access to the software. Prepare to download and launch the loader: Completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection). If you have other antiviruses installed on your PC, it is recommended to remove them, as they may prevent the software from launching correctly;

We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender through the Defender Control program, you can download it using this link. Password for the archive - sordum. Download the loader using this link. Run the cheat loader as administrator. You will see options for registration and authorization: First, create an account, to do this, select "I dont have an account". Enter 2 in the input line and press Enter. Register, first you will need to enter your login, then your password and key. Remember the details of this account, your key will be linked to them. If you see the message "SUCCESS", then registration was successful. Go back by selecting "Back". You will see the option "undefined blaze eft". Select it to inject the cheat. After a short load (10-15 seconds), the loader will tell you that everything was successful. Open the game. When the game starts and loads completely, you will see the Blaze cheat menu for EFT. Congratulations, the Blaze cheat for EFT has been successfully launched!

The key to close/open the menu is Insert.

If you plan to use Blaze with a spoofer, always run the cheat loader first, and then the spoofer.

Video showing the launch and gameplay

Common problems and solutions.

Here we have collected popular problems and ways to fix them:

The most popular problem is the enabled Windows Defender / Antivirus. Disable Windows Defender completely (as we described earlier) and uninstall other antivirus software.

Update Visual C++ libraries, you can download them from this link.

You should also update DirectX, you can download it from this link.

FaceIt and Riot Vanguard anti-cheats installed on your PC also interfere with the software. Remove them using "Add or Remove Programs".

If you have problems with launching/injection, then you need to download this file. Run the file and restart your PC, then try to run the cheat again. You should also disable kernel isolation and vulnerable driver blocking in Windows Defender.

To run the cheat, you must also disable Reputation-based Protection. Open the start(windows) menu and search for “Reputation-Based Protection.” Open this window.

In the window that opens, disable all options.

Also, if you have problems with cheat injection or other problems during the game (ESP lags, etc.), then try switching the screen mode to "Borderless / Windowed" in the game settings.

