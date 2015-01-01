Covcheg Software for Escape from Tarkov (EFT)
Information about cheat
Introducing the updated and affordable Covcheg private cheat for Escape from Tarkov — a solution designed for those who want maximum functionality without overpaying. The product features a developer's signature style: user-friendly and clear menu, high stability, and simple configuration. The software includes an accurate aimbot with flexible settings, detailed ESP showing players, bots, containers, rare loot, and key location objects. Special attention has been given to exploit functions that make gameplay significantly more comfortable: Third Person, No Recoil, Speedhack, Gun NoClip, and other features that assist both in raids and loot searching. Covcheg maintains high performance, doesn't affect FPS, and demonstrates a decent level of security for its price range. If you're looking for affordable, stable, and functional software for EFT – Covcheg is an excellent choice.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Battlestate Games Launcher (BSG), Steam
Aimbot (Aim)
- Enable - turn aimbot on/off
- Aim Key - key for aim activation
- Draw FOV - display the aimbot action area as a circle
- FOV - aimbot action zone
- Distance - aim activation range
- Force Head - always aim directly at the head
- Nearest Bone - aim at the bone closest to the crosshair
- Remove Sway & Recoil - disable recoil and sway (configurable)
Visuals (WH)
- Players - WH for players
- Box - WH in the form of boxes
- Level - display the player level
- Names - display names of players/bots/bosses
- Weapon - current gun in hands
- Health - HP levels of other players
- Skeleton - WH in the form of skeletons
- KD Show - display players' KD
- Player Type - display player type (PMC, Scav, Wild)
- Max Distance - WH display range
Exploits
- Thermal Vision - enable thermal vision
- Night Vision - enable night vision
- No Visor - removes visor/helmet HUD
- No Fall Damage - disables fall damage
- Modify camera - configure field of vision and aspect ratio
- Instant Aim - speeds up aim animation
- Offline PVE Mode - allows entering offline raids
- Third Person - enable third-person view
- Weapon Noclip - weapon passes through obstacles
- No Inertia - instant response to movement
Loot & World ESP
- Exit - show location exits
- Loot - enable loot display on the map
- Containers - display containers/crates
- Containers Type - indicate types of containers
- Filters - filters to display only specific items
- Price - show item prices (configurable)
- Loot Distance - maximum range to display loot
- Container Distance - range for displaying containers
- Keys
- Armor
- Glasses
- Backpacks
- Tactical Rigs
- Containers
- Combat Stimulants/Injectors
- Ammunition
- Headsets
- Modifications
- Barter Items
- Provisions
- Helmets
- Equipment
- Weapons
- Grenades
- Medicine
- Armor Plates
- Other Items
Quest Helper
- Draw Quest - displays markings for quest points
- Quest Items - shows locations of quest items
- Location list for Quest Helper: Shoreline, Streets of Tarkov, Factory, Woods, Customs, Lighthouse, Reserve, Interchange, Night Factory, Ground Zero, The Lab.
Other Covcheg EFT Features
- Battle Mode - disables all WH except for player ESP
- Unload - safely removes the cheat from the game
- Radar - radar showing all players on the map (customizable)
- Crosshair - custom crosshair centered on the screen
- Out of Arrows - directions to enemies shown as arrows
- Configs - configuration system for quickly saving/loading parameters on subsequent launches
