Chams++ for EFT: Arena (Chams PRO for Tarkov)

Information about cheat

Chams++ for EFT is an advanced version of regular chams and is popular among a large number of players. That's why we are also releasing a version for Tarkov Arena. This cheat is distinguished by a high degree of security and some asceticism. It has WH in the form of chams and various Misc functions to make the game easier. Our chams are the safest cheat for Arena Tarkov. In maps of the arena mode, the bx in the form of chams looks much better than in the usual EFT. Use our software and start dominating the Arena today!

Chams++ (PRO) for regular Tarkov (Not Arena).