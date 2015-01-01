SMG Chams Software for Rust
Information about cheat
SMG Chams is a simple yet extremely effective private cheat for Rust, focused on providing visual advantage without unnecessary features. This solution is ideal for players who value clear information and practical benefits with minimal interference in gameplay. The core functionality is a Chams-style WallHack that allows you to see colored player models through walls and objects. Three display modes are available: Glow, Flat, and Wireframe — letting every player choose the most convenient and visually appealing option for their playstyle. The Remove Layers feature deserves special attention. It visually removes wall layers on bases, allowing you to see the location of tool cupboards, loot boxes, and installed traps. This significantly simplifies raid planning, saves resources, and helps you clear enemy bases faster and more efficiently. Additionally, the cheat includes the Bright Night function, which makes nighttime bright and comfortable to play without losing visual quality. SMG Chams combines solid protection, stable performance, and an extremely affordable price, making it an excellent choice for Rust players.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam
Wallhack Chams (WH)
- Chams - a type of Wallhack with model shading that allows you to see players through walls
- Players - highlights players through walls
- Remove Layers - visually removes wall/door textures on player bases
- Visible Check - players in direct line of sight and behind walls are colored differently
Other SMG Chams Rust features
- Chams Type - several types of chams (glow, flat, wireframe)
- Hotkeys - cheat is controlled by pressing hotkeys (F5, F6, F9)
- Bright Night - enable bright night mode
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
Satano Rust ESP (Phoenix)
- Reliable ESP for players, loot, and objects
- Bright Chams with enemy highlighting
- Minimalistic menu and low ban risk
Rust Memez Internal
- Two types of aimbot: Memory and Silent Aim with flexible settings
- Detailed ESP: players, NPCs, resources, containers, and world objects
- Large set of Misc Features: FlyHack, Debug Camera, Silent Walk, and more
Evicted Rust Script
- Safe script for Rust to suppress recoil
- Customizable recoil, auto-detect of weapons and modules in hands
- Fish Bot, Silent Walk, and many other features
Bleak Rust
- Two types of Aimbot: Silent Aim & Vector Aim
- Advanced Visuals and Chams WH, Loot ESP with flexible filters
- A large number of exploits and cheap price