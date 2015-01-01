Information about cheat

SMG Chams is a simple yet extremely effective private cheat for Rust, focused on providing visual advantage without unnecessary features. This solution is ideal for players who value clear information and practical benefits with minimal interference in gameplay. The core functionality is a Chams-style WallHack that allows you to see colored player models through walls and objects. Three display modes are available: Glow, Flat, and Wireframe — letting every player choose the most convenient and visually appealing option for their playstyle. The Remove Layers feature deserves special attention. It visually removes wall layers on bases, allowing you to see the location of tool cupboards, loot boxes, and installed traps. This significantly simplifies raid planning, saves resources, and helps you clear enemy bases faster and more efficiently. Additionally, the cheat includes the Bright Night function, which makes nighttime bright and comfortable to play without losing visual quality. SMG Chams combines solid protection, stable performance, and an extremely affordable price, making it an excellent choice for Rust players.