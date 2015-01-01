Evicted Script for Rust (No Recoil Macro)
Information about cheat
Evicted for Rust is a set of powerful and safe scripts created for players who value convenience, efficiency, and reliability during long gameplay sessions. Evicted combines sophisticated macros and automation, simplifying routine tasks and enhancing comfort without unnecessary aggression in functionality. At its core, it is the safest macro for Rust: it automatically detects weapon and scope types, adjusts behavior to the current situation, and minimizes detection risks. The package includes useful modes such as a fishing bot, silent walk for noiseless movement, automatic building upgrade (auto upgrade), night vision, fog removal for better visibility in any conditions, as well as a Zoom Hack for flexible zoom management. For privacy, there's a feature to hide the script in the Task Manager via a hotkey—instantly removing the process from visibility. Evicted is optimized for long-term use: easy-to-install menu, saving configs, flexible key-bindings, and regular updates for Rust patches. For those who prefer a one-time buy without renewal concerns, an exclusive subscription for 9999 days is available. If you need a reliable, accurate, and well-thought-out script set, Evicted will be an excellent choice for a comfortable and safe Rust gaming experience.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam
No Recoil
- Enable - enable/disable anti-recoil
- Hipfire Mode - enable anti-recoil for hipfire
- Legit Mode - smoothed recoil control for legit playstyle
- Force Full Auto - automatic shooting mode for semi-automatic weapons (Bolt Action, M39, etc.)
- Weapons - choose a weapon for recoil control
- Scopes - choose a scope
- Barrels - silencers, compensators, etc.
- X/Y Control - adjust recoil control level along X and Y axes
- Audio - audio alert when switching weapons/modules
- Cursor Check - checks cursor visibility on screen (to avoid false triggers)
- Detect In-Game Settings - reads sensitivity and FOV settings from the game
- Game FOV - FOV set within the game
- Sensitivity - mouse sensitivity in the game
- Ads Sensitivity - sensitivity during aiming
- Hud - HUD size (quick access)
- 360 Turn - spinning mode (like ramp jump aim)
- Anti AFK - prevents kicking from the server due to inactivity
- Zoom Hack - significantly increases zoom without scope (customizable)
- Auto Upgrade - automatically upgrades a selected object to the chosen material (wood, stone, metal, HQM)
Miscellaneous
- Mini Overlay - window with information about current gun and attachments
- Night Vision - filter for better night visibility
- Auto Detect Weapon - automatically detects the weapon in hands
- Auto Detect Scope - automatically determines the scope on the active gun
- Script Hide/Show - hides the window and process in task manager
- Fertilizer Seller - automatically sells fertilizer to a trader
- Armor Loot - automatically equips an armor set on you
- AFK Breaking - automatically moves around all 6 slots (useful for eco-raids)
- Anti Fog - a filter to remove fog in the game
- Cycle Guns - switches guns by hotkey
- Cycle Scope - switches scopes by hotkey
- Silent Walk - automatically presses Ctrl in timing for silent movement
- Spam Chat - sends 'Ev1cted' to the in-game chat
- Better Eoka - script for instant Eoka ignition (80% chance)
- Fast Planting - plants seeds very quickly
Fish Bot
- Fish Bot - enable fishing bot
- Auto Eating & Drinking - automatically consumes food and water
- Instant Gut - automatically cleans fish after catching
- Fishing Only Salmon & Shark - keeps only salmon and sharks
- Change Brake Rod - automatically replaces broken fishing rods
- Exit Bot - exit fishing mode
Weapons
- AK-47
- LR-300
- M249
- HMLMG
- MP5A4
- Thompson
- Custom SMG
- Semi Auto Rifle
- M39 Rifle
- Semi Auto Pistol
- Python Revolver
- M92 Pistol
- Eoka
- Other Weapons
Scopes
- Handmade Sight
- Holo Sight
- 8X Zoom
- 16X Zoom
Other features of Evicted Rust
- KeyBinds - allows assigning custom keys for every gun and scope
- Hide Key - key to hide the process/menu
- Zoom Key - key for zoom hack
- Night Key - key for night vision
- Silent Key - key to activate silent movement
- Configs - allows creating different settings presets and switching between them
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
Satano Rust ESP (Phoenix)
- Reliable ESP for players, loot, and objects
- Bright Chams with enemy highlighting
- Minimalistic menu and low ban risk
Rust Memez Internal
- Two types of aimbot: Memory and Silent Aim with flexible settings
- Detailed ESP: players, NPCs, resources, containers, and world objects
- Large set of Misc Features: FlyHack, Debug Camera, Silent Walk, and more
Stealth Rust Lite
- Wallhack in the form of bright white chams
- Reduction of recoil and spread during shooting
- Ability to hide nearby constructions
Ancient Spoofer
- Working Temp HWID-Spoofer
- Bypass blocks from EAC
- Bypass blocks from BE