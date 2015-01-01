Buy Satano ESP (Phoenix) Software for Rust
Satano ESP (Phoenix) for Rust – is a new private solution from developer Satano, created specifically for players who value simplicity, stability, and a high level of security. The software is equipped only with visual features, without extra modules, making it as reliable as possible. Its arsenal includes an intuitive ESP for players, NPCs, animals, vehicles, and various objects in the Rust world. Additionally, it includes ESP for loot and useful items, allowing you to always stay a step ahead of others. The bright Chams on players with saturated green color and soft glow provide excellent visibility even at long distances. For convenience, the cheat has a built-in minimalist menu controlled by arrow keys on the keyboard – everything is simple and intuitive. Since Satano ESP works only with the visual part, the risk of blocking is reduced to a minimum. We regularly update the product under new Rust patches, maintaining stability and a high level of protection.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam
Resources ESP
- World ESP - display game environment objects
- Collectables - collectible resources from the ground (stone, metal, sulfur, wood, hemp)
- Ores - display ore nodes (stone, metal, sulfur)
- Crates - display loot crates
- Bradley - crate dropped from APC
- Codelock - show locked crates with timers
- Ammunition - show ammo crates
- Basic - show regular crates with generic loot
- Elite - show elite crates
- Cube - wooden crates with food/medicine
- Food - display food crates
- Fuel - show fuel storage
- Medical - show crates with medical supplies
- Tools - crates with tools
- Underwater - display crates from labs
- Heli - show drops from the helicopter
- Airdrop - show airdrop crates
Players/NPC ESP (Wallhack)
- Enabled - enable/disable WH for Players/NPC
- Box - WH in the form of ESP boxes
- Sleepers - shows sleeping players
- Distance - distance to targets in meters
- Name - shows nicknames of players
- Skeleton - WH in the form of skeletons
- Corpse - show bodies of killed Players/NPC
- Chams - WH in the form of Chams (green/white)
Animals ESP
- Enabled - enable/disable WH for animals
- Wolf
- Bear
- Boar
- Chicken
- Horse
- Shark
- Stag
Vehicles ESP (WH for Vehicles)
- Enabled - activate/disable WH for vehicles
- Sea - show all water vehicles
- Road - show all land vehicles
- Air - show all air vehicles
- Distance - distance to transport in meters
Building ESP (WH for Objects)
- Enabled - enable/disable WH for Objects
- Cupboard - show cupboard locations
- Workbench - display workbenches
- Traps - show trap locations (shotgun, bear traps, etc.)
