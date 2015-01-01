This page contains instructions for the following products: Satano PUBG, Satano Hunt, Satano ARK, Satano SCUM, Satano Palworld, Satano Dark and Darker, Satano Dayz, Satano GZW, Phoenix CS 2.

Software Usage Guide

Step-by-step guide for downloading and launching our software:

After payment, you will receive a key to activate access to the cheat, a link to this manual, and a link to the loader. First, prepare your PC for downloading and running the loader: Completely disable Windows Defender (real-time protection). If you have other antivirus programs installed, it is recommended to remove them, as they may interfere with the correct launch of the software;

We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender using the Defender Control program, which you can download via this link. Archive password - sordum .

. Completely uninstall the following software through Control Panel (Add/Remove Programs): Faceit AC, Riot Vanguard, ACE (AntiCheatExpert). These anticheats prevent our cheats from running. Now that everything is ready, download the loader using the link you received along with this manual and your key. Before launching the loader, make sure all games are closed. It is strictly not recommended to run the loader while games are open! Run the previously downloaded loader as administrator . On the first launch, you will need to activate your key. Paste your key into the "Key" field and click "Continue".

After a short load, authorization in the loader will occur, and you will see the main tab. Here you can select the software to run, check subscription expiration date and status.

Now in the "Game" section, select the game you want to launch and click "Launch". The cheat launch process will begin, wait for the message "Wait for the game process".

After the message appears, you need to start your game. Injection will occur automatically, and the cheat menu will appear in the main menu of the game. Congratulations, you have successfully launched the cheat!

Afterwards, the cheat menu can be opened/closed by pressing the Insert key.

Additional Information

Some other loader features:

When activating access to any software, you will also get access to our HWID spoofer . You can use it if necessary.

. You can use it if necessary. In the " Device Information " tab, system information is displayed. You can use it as a checker to verify if the spoofer worked correctly.

" tab, system information is displayed. You can use it as a checker to verify if the spoofer worked correctly. If you already have an active product and want to activate another one, use the " Activate Key " button.

" button. If you encounter problems when launching/using our products, go to the "Device Information" tab and take a screenshot. Attach this screenshot when contacting technical support — it will speed up resolving your issue.

Launching the Spoofer

Instructions for using the spoofer and launching cheats with it:

First, keep this in mind: If you want to use the spoofer with our software, you must launch it first.

If you want to use our spoofer with other software (from another loader), you must launch the spoofer after the cheat but before launching the game. To run the spoofer, open the loader as administrator and select "Spoofer" in the "Game" window, then click "Launch".

The spoofer will first ask if you want to completely clear traces of previous bans. Click "Yes" if you haven’t cleaned traces after your last ban. If you just want to spoof, click "No".

Full ban trace cleanup takes some time. After that, your PC will restart, and you’ll need to continue the spoofing process from the next step.

After clicking "No", the process of spoofing your PC data begins. This also takes some time.

At the end of spoofing, you’ll get a notification about successful spoofing. The loader will fully close. Then follow these steps: If you launch the spoofer with one of the Phoenix / Satano cheats, you will need to reopen the loader and simply launch the cheat as instructed.

If you launch the spoofer with a cheat from another loader or without a cheat at all, you can now proceed to launch the game.

Enjoy your game!

To verify the spoofer’s operation, you can take a screenshot of the "Device Information" tab before and after successful spoofing. Use full cleanup only after getting banned; there is no need to do it every time.

FAQ for Common Issues

Common problems and their solutions:

The most popular issue is enabled Windows Defender / Antivirus. Completely disable Windows Defender (as described earlier) and remove other antivirus software.

Update Visual C++ libraries, download them via this link.

You should also update DirectX, download it via this link.

Installed FaceIt and Riot Vanguard anticheats may also interfere with the software. Remove them via "Add/Remove Programs".

To run the cheat, you also need to disable Reputation-based Protection. Open the START menu and type "Reputation-based Protection". Open this window.

In the opened window, disable all options.

If your PC has incorrect system time, you need to sync it in Windows. Open the "Settings" app with Windows + I or through the Start menu. Go to the "Time & Language" category, and in the "Synchronize your clock" section, click " Sync ".

". If ESP in the game displays incorrectly, set screen scaling to 100% in display settings and set the same resolution in game settings.

Sometimes the software may not run due to connection issues with servers; in this case, try running the loader with a VPN enabled.

Disable Core Isolation: click " Start ", type " Core Isolation ", and disable all options in the opened window.

", type " ", and disable all options in the opened window. You must also disable Secure Boot in BIOS for the software to work.

If you experience issues with cheat injection or other problems during gameplay (ESP lags, etc.), try switching screen mode to " Borderless / Windowed / Windowed Fullscreen " in the game settings.

" in the game settings. Our cheats also require virtualization and Hyper-V to be enabled. Activate these features in your system if they are disabled.

If you encounter any difficulties, you can always contact our support team for help through the online chat widget here on the website.

