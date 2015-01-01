Universal Guide to Wh-Satano (Phoenix) Software

This page contains instructions for the following products: Satano PUBG, Satano Hunt, Satano ARK, Satano SCUM, Satano Palworld, Satano Dark and Darker, Satano Dayz, Satano GZW, Phoenix CS 2.

Software Usage Guide

Step-by-step guide for downloading and launching our software:

  1. After payment, you will receive a key to activate access to the cheat, a link to this manual, and a link to the loader.
  2. First, prepare your PC for downloading and running the loader:
    • Completely disable Windows Defender (real-time protection). If you have other antivirus programs installed, it is recommended to remove them, as they may interfere with the correct launch of the software;
    • We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender using the Defender Control program, which you can download via this link. Archive password - sordum.
    • Completely uninstall the following software through Control Panel (Add/Remove Programs): Faceit AC, Riot Vanguard, ACE (AntiCheatExpert). These anticheats prevent our cheats from running.
  3. Now that everything is ready, download the loader using the link you received along with this manual and your key.
  4. Before launching the loader, make sure all games are closed. It is strictly not recommended to run the loader while games are open!
  5. Run the previously downloaded loader as administrator.
  6. On the first launch, you will need to activate your key. Paste your key into the "Key" field and click "Continue".
    Key activation in loader
  7. After a short load, authorization in the loader will occur, and you will see the main tab. Here you can select the software to run, check subscription expiration date and status.
    Information window in loader
  8. Now in the "Game" section, select the game you want to launch and click "Launch".
  9. The cheat launch process will begin, wait for the message "Wait for the game process".
    Waiting for game launch
  10. After the message appears, you need to start your game.
  11. Injection will occur automatically, and the cheat menu will appear in the main menu of the game.
  12. Congratulations, you have successfully launched the cheat!

Afterwards, the cheat menu can be opened/closed by pressing the Insert key.

Additional Information

Some other loader features:

Launching the Spoofer

Instructions for using the spoofer and launching cheats with it:

  1. First, keep this in mind:
    • If you want to use the spoofer with our software, you must launch it first.
    • If you want to use our spoofer with other software (from another loader), you must launch the spoofer after the cheat but before launching the game.
  2. To run the spoofer, open the loader as administrator and select "Spoofer" in the "Game" window, then click "Launch".
    Launching spoofer in loader
  3. The spoofer will first ask if you want to completely clear traces of previous bans. Click "Yes" if you haven’t cleaned traces after your last ban. If you just want to spoof, click "No".
    Full ban trace cleanup
  4. Full ban trace cleanup takes some time. After that, your PC will restart, and you’ll need to continue the spoofing process from the next step.
    Full ban trace cleanup process
  5. After clicking "No", the process of spoofing your PC data begins. This also takes some time.
    PC data spoofing process
  6. At the end of spoofing, you’ll get a notification about successful spoofing. The loader will fully close. Then follow these steps:
    • If you launch the spoofer with one of the Phoenix / Satano cheats, you will need to reopen the loader and simply launch the cheat as instructed.
    • If you launch the spoofer with a cheat from another loader or without a cheat at all, you can now proceed to launch the game.
      Successful spoofing
  7. Enjoy your game!

To verify the spoofer’s operation, you can take a screenshot of the "Device Information" tab before and after successful spoofing. Use full cleanup only after getting banned; there is no need to do it every time.

FAQ for Common Issues

Common problems and their solutions:

