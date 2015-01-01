Information about cheat

Phoenix Alkad Full is the full version of the Phoenix cheat, specially adapted for the Alkad Rust client. The software features an updated and improved menu, along with a more convenient and logical configuration system, making it comfortable to use even for beginners. This version includes an aimbot with simple and clear settings. Additionally, it offers recoil disabling, weapon sway removal, instant bow release, and automatic pistol firing. This set of features increases combat efficiency while maintaining a neat and discreet playstyle. The ESP / WallHack is high‑quality and covers almost all important objects in Rust. It displays players, resources, ore, vehicles, raid base elements, and other key objects, significantly simplifying navigation and planning on the map. For comfortable gameplay at night, a Night Vision feature is included. It makes the night bright and readable, improving visibility without reducing visual quality. Phoenix Alkad Full does not contain blatant rage functions, making it ideal for legit and calm gameplay with minimal risks.