Phoenix Full Software for Rust Alkad
Information about cheat
Phoenix Alkad Full is the full version of the Phoenix cheat, specially adapted for the Alkad Rust client. The software features an updated and improved menu, along with a more convenient and logical configuration system, making it comfortable to use even for beginners. This version includes an aimbot with simple and clear settings. Additionally, it offers recoil disabling, weapon sway removal, instant bow release, and automatic pistol firing. This set of features increases combat efficiency while maintaining a neat and discreet playstyle. The ESP / WallHack is high‑quality and covers almost all important objects in Rust. It displays players, resources, ore, vehicles, raid base elements, and other key objects, significantly simplifying navigation and planning on the map. For comfortable gameplay at night, a Night Vision feature is included. It makes the night bright and readable, improving visibility without reducing visual quality. Phoenix Alkad Full does not contain blatant rage functions, making it ideal for legit and calm gameplay with minimal risks.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Alkad Client
Aimbot (Aim)
- Aimbot Enabled - enables or disables the aimbot
- Aimbot FOV - sets the radius within which the aimbot will lock onto targets
- Aimbot Smoothness - adjusts how smoothly the aim moves toward the target
- Aimbot Type - selects the aimbot type, for example vector-based
- Key - hold key to activate the aimbot
- No Recoil - completely removes weapon recoil
- No Sway - disables weapon sway while aiming
- Automatic Pistol - allows pistols to fire in automatic mode
- Insta Eoka - instant Eoka shot with no delay
Players ESP
- Show Players - enables ESP for displaying players
- Draw BOX - displays players using boxes
- Box Style - selects the type of boxes, for example corner boxes
- Skeleton - displays the player's skeleton
- Snaplines - lines from the screen to players
- Names - shows player nicknames
- Level - displays the character's level
- Health Points - numeric health value
- Health Bar - health indicator in bar form
- Max Distance - maximum distance for displaying players
Items and Objects ESP
- Enabled - enable item display
- Ores - enables ESP for ores
- Crates / Barrels - displays crates and barrels
- Collectables - displays collectible resources
- Building - enables ESP for building objects
- World Items - displays world items
- Vehicles - enables ESP for vehicles
- Filter - filter for displayed items depending on category (ores, containers, collectables, etc.)
- Draw Distance - display distance in meters
Other Phoenix Full Alkad Features
- Radar - enables a radar to display objects and players in a separate window
- Night Vision - activates night vision mode for improved visibility in the dark
- Custom ESP Colors - customization of ESP colors (Box / Snapline / Skeleton / Names Colors)
- Languages - the menu supports two languages (Russian, English)
