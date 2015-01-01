Information about cheat

VLONE — is a truly powerful private software for Rust Alkad servers, designed for an aggressive and dominant playstyle. This solution belongs to the rage segment and offers one of the widest feature sets among cheats for the Alkad client. The key feature of VLONE is its advanced Silent Aimbot with extensive customization options. The aimbot ensures accurate hits without visible crosshair movement and allows flexible behavior adjustments for any situation, making it extremely effective in PvP and large-scale fights. ESP / WallHack provides detailed information about players, including boxes, health, equipment, and quick-slot display. Separate features are implemented for fast resource scanning. VLONE also includes a large set of extra functions: infinite sprint, flyhack, infinite jumps, instant eoka shot, water walking, auto-heal, admin presence alerts, base texture removal for wall viewing, debug camera, and much more. For convenience, it includes a config system and an emergency in-game panic button. VLONE — maximum capabilities for full control on Rust Alkad servers with a low ban chance.