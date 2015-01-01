Vlone Software for Rust Alkad
VLONE — is a truly powerful private software for Rust Alkad servers, designed for an aggressive and dominant playstyle. This solution belongs to the rage segment and offers one of the widest feature sets among cheats for the Alkad client. The key feature of VLONE is its advanced Silent Aimbot with extensive customization options. The aimbot ensures accurate hits without visible crosshair movement and allows flexible behavior adjustments for any situation, making it extremely effective in PvP and large-scale fights. ESP / WallHack provides detailed information about players, including boxes, health, equipment, and quick-slot display. Separate features are implemented for fast resource scanning. VLONE also includes a large set of extra functions: infinite sprint, flyhack, infinite jumps, instant eoka shot, water walking, auto-heal, admin presence alerts, base texture removal for wall viewing, debug camera, and much more. For convenience, it includes a config system and an emergency in-game panic button. VLONE — maximum capabilities for full control on Rust Alkad servers with a low ban chance.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Alkad Client
Aimbot (Silent Aim)
- pSilent Aimbot - hidden aimbot without camera snaps
- Bone - selection of target body part
- pSilent Melee - hidden melee aim assist
- pSilent FOV - working zone of silent aimbot
- Desync - desynchronization for better hit efficiency
- Rapid Fire - increased fire rate
- Auto Shot - automatic shot on target lock
- Bullet Simulate - bullet trajectory simulation
- Instant Hit - instant hit without delay
- Instant Hit Shot - instant shot when target is registered
- Auto Stopper - auto stop before shooting
- Bullet Queue - queued shots for stable firing
- Wait Queue Shot - delay shot until optimal moment
- Bullet Teleport - teleports bullet to target
- Extended Mounted - extended mounted shooting
- Target Behind Wall - aim works through walls
- Ignore Visible Check - ignore visibility check
- Ignore Helicopter - exclude helicopters
- Ignore Wounded - ignore wounded players
- Ignore Sleepers - exclude sleepers
- Ignore NPCs - ignore NPCs
- Ignore Team - exclude teammates
- Ignore Safe Zone - ignore aim in safe zones
- Bullet Velocity - min/max bullet speed
- Silent Reload - hidden reload
- Extended Melee - extended melee range
- Long Melee - longer melee hits
- Bullet Tracer - bullet trajectory visualization
- pSilent Aim Spread - silent aim spread
- Behind Wall Angles - shooting angles through walls
- Bullet Tracer Time - tracer display time
- Recoil Amount - recoil intensity
- Disable Spread - disable weapon spread
Players ESP
- Player Name - display player name
- Player Weapon - show held weapon
- Player Distance - distance to player
- Player Box - 2D/3D boxes around players
- Player Fill Box - box fill
- Player Flags - player state indicators
- Player Skeleton - skeleton ESP
- Player Direction - view direction
- Show Invisible - display invisible targets
- Show Teammates - show teammates
- Show Sleepers - display sleepers
- Show NPCs - display NPCs
- Out Screen - off‑screen indicators
- Target Line - ESP line to target
- Target Bone - bone point ESP
- Target Hotbar - show player hotbar
- Hand Chams - highlighted hands
- Weapon Chams - highlighted weapons
- Player Chams - highlighted players
- Local Chams - highlight your character
- Hit History Chams - hit visualization
World ESP
- Resources & Traps - display resources and traps
- Animals - show animals
- Vehicles & Objects - display vehicles and objects
- Dropped Items - dropped items
- Corpse - player corpses
- Backpack - backpacks
- Elite Crate - elite crates
- Basic Crate - basic crates
- Normal Crate - normal crates
- Military Crate - military crates
- Tool Crate - tool crates
Exploits
- Always Sprint - permanent sprint
- Directional Sprint - sprint in any direction
- Disable Ground Angles - ignore ground angle limits
- Infinity Jump - infinite jumps
- Can Jump Shoot - shoot while jumping
- Instant Eoka - instant Eoka shot
- Instant Loot - instant looting
- On Ladder State - ladder actions
- Walk on Water - walk on water
- AntiFly Violation Kick - prevents flyhack kick
- Looting Walls - loot through walls
- Remove Visor - remove visor effects
- Custom Recoil - custom recoil settings
- Infinite Stamina - unlimited stamina
- Instant ADS - instant aiming
- Force Switches - force switch levers
- No Fog - disable fog
- Fog - control fog
- Custom Fog Color - fog color settings
- Always Fire - unrestricted firing
- Always Aiming - always aiming
- No Physical Condition - ignore physical conditions
Other Vlone Rust Alkad Features
- Bright Night - bright and clear night
- Sky Color - change sky color
- Aspect Ratio - adjust aspect ratio
- Screen FOV - change field of view
- Zoom - camera zoom
- Time Changer - client‑side time changer
- Third Person - third‑person view
- Disable Camera Overlays - disable camera overlays
- Small View Model - smaller weapon viewmodel
- Save Config - save settings
- Load Config - load configuration
- Edit Mode - edit mode
- Panic Mode - emergency cheat shutdown
