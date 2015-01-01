Satano ESP Software for Free Rust (Alkad)
Satano (Phoenix) for Rust Alkad – is an updated private solution from the Satano team, designed for those seeking reliability, simplicity, and safety. This product has no unnecessary functions, focusing exclusively on visual capabilities, making it incredibly stable and reducing ban risks. The features are impressive: a convenient ESP for players, NPCs, animals, transport, and key world objects in Alkad, as well as detailed displays of useful items and loot. Thanks to this, you will always have a complete picture of what is happening and be able to make tactical decisions faster than others. Special mention goes to player Chams – visible targets are highlighted bright green with a soft glow, ensuring excellent visibility even at long distances, and invisible ones remain noticeable in any situation. The software is managed through a simple minimalist menu where everything is adjusted with arrows – maximally convenient and intuitive. Satano (Phoenix) for Rust Alkad is regularly updated for the latest patches, maintaining stability, high security, and user comfort.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Alkad Client
Resource ESP
- World ESP - display environmental objects
- Collectables - gatherable resources (stone, metal, sulfur, wood, hemp)
- Ores - ore (stone, metal, sulfur)
- Crates - display loot crates
- Bradley - crate dropped from APC
- Codelock - show boxes with a timer
- Ammunition - boxes with ammo
- Basic - regular boxes with generic loot
- Elite - show elite crates
- Cube - wooden boxes with food/medicine
- Food - shows food crates
- Fuel - shows fuel storages
- Medical - shows boxes with medicine
- Tools - boxes with tools
- Underwater - shows crates from labs
- Heli - shows helicopter drop
- Airdrop - shows airdrop crates
Players and NPCs ESP (WH)
- Enabled - enable/disable WH for Players/NPCs
- Box - WH in ESP box form
- Chams - WH Chams (bright green/white)
- Sleepers - displays sleeping players
- Distance - distance to targets in meters
- Name - displays player nicknames
- Skeleton - WH in skeleton form
- Corpse - show dead bodies
Animals ESP
- Enabled - enable/disable WH for animals
- Wolf
- Bear
- Boar
- Chicken
- Horse
- Shark
- Stag
Vehicles ESP
- Enabled - enable/disable WH for vehicles
- Sea - display all water vehicles
- Road - display all ground vehicles
- Air - display all air vehicles
- Distance - range to vehicles in meters
Building ESP (Objects)
- Enabled - enable/disable WH for objects
- Cupboard - show cupboard locations
- Workbench - display workbenches
- Traps - display trap locations (autoturret, landmine, etc.)
