Information about cheat

Satano (Phoenix) for Rust Alkad – is an updated private solution from the Satano team, designed for those seeking reliability, simplicity, and safety. This product has no unnecessary functions, focusing exclusively on visual capabilities, making it incredibly stable and reducing ban risks. The features are impressive: a convenient ESP for players, NPCs, animals, transport, and key world objects in Alkad, as well as detailed displays of useful items and loot. Thanks to this, you will always have a complete picture of what is happening and be able to make tactical decisions faster than others. Special mention goes to player Chams – visible targets are highlighted bright green with a soft glow, ensuring excellent visibility even at long distances, and invisible ones remain noticeable in any situation. The software is managed through a simple minimalist menu where everything is adjusted with arrows – maximally convenient and intuitive. Satano (Phoenix) for Rust Alkad is regularly updated for the latest patches, maintaining stability, high security, and user comfort.