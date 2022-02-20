Cheat Fecurity for BattleBit Remastered
Information about cheat
On this page you can familiarize yourself with the Fecurity cheat for BattleBit Remastered. A high-quality product with excellent content: a powerful aimbot with some settings, a beautiful and convenient Wallhack, several exploits and a stylish proprietary cheat menu. This software is perfect for fun battlebeat matches, as it takes your power to a level completely unattainable for other players. If you appreciate truly good and interesting cheats, then this will be a great choice for you!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aim for Battlebit
- Aimbot - enable aimbot, assistance in aiming when shooting
- Aim At Shoot - the aimbot works during all your shots
- Visible Only - in this mode, the aimbot only works against targets in line of sight
- FOV - size of the working area for the aimbot
- Draw FOV - show the working area of the aim as a circle around the sight
- Target Switch Delay - sets the delay before changing the target while aiming
- Bone - body parts (hitboxes) that will be aimed at
- Hitbox Priority - hitbox priority
- Aim Key - key to activate aim
Wallhack for Battlebit
- Player ESP - wallhack against players
- Enemy Only - in this mode the wallhack shows only enemies
- Box ESP - wallhack in the form of boxes
- Box Outline - additional outline of boxes
- Health ESP - show the amount of HP of players using a bar
- Skeleton ESP - wallhack in the form of skeletons
- Distance - distance to targets
- Max Distance - Wallhack operating range
- Nickname - player names
- Weapon - weapons in people's hands
- Visible Check - targets behind the wall and in line of sight will be colored differently
- Custom Colors - the ability to customize your colors for WH
Misc (Extra Features)
- FOV Changer - allows you to increase the field of view
- Crosshair - draw a static crosshair in the middle of the screen
- Speed Hack - increase movement speed
- Instant ADS - instantly open the sight (no animation)
- No Spread - disable bullet spread (all bullets hit 1 point)
- No Recoil - disable weapon recoil when firing
- No Camera Shake - disable camera shake
- No Boltcatch