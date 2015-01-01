Unicore FiveM Software (GTA5)
Information about cheat
Unicore Cheat for FiveM is a stable and feature-rich solution for the modified GTA 5 client. This product has been time-tested, regularly updated, and proven to be reliable over a long period. Inside, you’ll find a wide range of features, including all essential features like Aimbot, Wallhack (ESP), and Exploits. Additionally, it offers unique tools such as the ESP Builder, which allows you to manually add custom objects to the wallhack for display. The Aimbot is highly configurable, letting you fine-tune aim speed, delays, target priority, and movement simulation for a smooth experience. ESP settings give you control over visibility of players, NPCs, vehicles, and other objects — tailored to your needs. Exploits include No Recoil, teleportation functions, and enhanced object interactions, among others. If you're looking for a powerful, flexible, and affordable cheat for FiveM, Unicore is a top choice — combining performance, safety, and functionality in one solid package.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: FiveM
Wallhack (Players, NPC)
- Players
- Bots
- Bot Type
- Skeleton
- Snapline
- Name
- Distance
- Max Distance
- Box
- Health
- Weapon
- Local Player
Vehicles ESP (Cars, Transport)
- Vehicles
- Name
- Distance
- Max Distance
- Box
- Engine Health
- Body Health
- Tank Health
- Door Lock Status
- Wheels
- Local Car
World ESP (Objects, Items)
- Name
- Distance
- Max Distance
- Box
- Type
- Weapon
- Ammo
- Other Items
- Objects Logger
- Show All Objects
- Item Adder
- Added Items List
Aimbot & Weapon (Shooting)
- Vector Aimbot
- Bone
- Nearest Bone
- Smooth
- FOV
- Draw FOV
- Max Distance
- Ignore In Vehicle
- Current Target
- Silent Aimbot
- Priority (FOV / Distance)
- Wheels Aimbot
- Delay
- Wallshot
Movement
- No Clip
- No Ragdoll
- Green Zone Bypass
- Perfect Drive
- Click Warp
- Super Punch
- Velocity Multiplier
- Vehicle Jump
- Instant Brake
- Waypoint Teleport
- Vehicle Modifications
Misc (Other Unicore FiveM Features)
- No Recoil
- No Spread
- Bullet Tracers
- Crosshair
- Time Changer
- FOV Changer
- Heal
- Suicide
- Weather Changer
- Shadow Quality
- Binds
- CFG System
- Custom Colors
