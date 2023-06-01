Software guide for GTA V. Download GTA 5 cheat.

On this page there is a guide to this cheat.
How to download and run cheat for GTA 5?
- After successful payment, you will receive a key to activate the cheat.
- Before downloading and running the cheat, it is recommended to disable Windows Defender and all antiviruses on your PC. The game must also be closed.
- Download the software loader from this link.
- Run the file you just downloaded as an administrator.
- Paste your key in the "Key" field and click "Login".
- The cheat loader window will open. Here you can see information about the status of the software and the duration of your subscription.
- Click on the "Start Load" button to start the cheat injection.
- Launch the game and join the server.
- After fully loaded and authorized on the server, press F2. The injection is accompanied by a sound signal (2 beeps).
- Software launched successfully. Show/hide menu - key F6.
Recommendations for using software for GTA V:
- If possible, use the game from the Rockstar Games Social Club launcher, because it is not tied to other platforms and it will be easier for you to switch accounts. Also, accounts with the game in this launcher are usually the cheapest.
- It is recommended to disable Xbox Live services. In some cases, this interferes with the operation of the software.
- When playing GTA5 with a cheat, close all unused platforms and applications (Steam, Skype, Epic Games, GOG, etc.).
- If you have a flash drive, then run the cheat loader from the flash drive, so it will be easier to pass admin checks on the servers.
- On some servers, you may get banned for using some APIs from Executor. We advise you not to use APIs that call various events.
Video with the launch and demonstration of the cheat for GTA 5:
What to do if the software for GTA 5 does not work?
- The most common problem that prevents the cheat from loading and working correctly is the included Windows Defender or another antivirus. You must completely disable Windows Defender (namely, real-time protection) and all antiviruses on your PC.
Disabling Windows Defender(Click here to open)
- Also, the enabled Windows Smart Screen filter may interfere with loading and running the software. Type "Reputation based protection" in the start menu and turn off all the checkboxes there.
- UAC must be disabled for the cheat and loader to work properly. To do this, you need to enter UAC in the Windows search, open "Change User Account Control settings" and move the slider to the lowest position.
- In addition, you need to uninstall Riot Vanguard and FaceIT AC via Software Uninstalling.
