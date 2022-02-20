Private Hack for GTA Online & RP (RageMP Cheat)

Screenshot GTA 5 Hack (Online & RageMP)_0
Screenshot GTA 5 Hack (Online & RageMP)_1
Screenshot GTA 5 Hack (Online & RageMP)_2
Screenshot GTA 5 Hack (Online & RageMP)_3

Information about cheat

We present to your review a novelty in our store: this time Wh-Satano has got software for GTA5. The cheat has been tested and is generally made very high quality. The product is equipped with all the features necessary for a comfortable game: WH, aimbot, speedhack, recoil disable and all other basic features. Configuration is done through a convenient and beautiful menu. Also for advanced users it is possible to load third-party APIs and scripts, which is very much appreciated among GTA5 cheats. But the main functionality of the cheat for GTA 5 can offer you many different functions for an effective game and quick earnings of in-game currency. You can talk about the hack for a very long time, so we advise you not to waste time and try out the novelty in action as soon as possible.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: RageMP, Gta Online, Majestic RP

Select a tariff using the slider

Buy Guide

Players & Npc ESP (WH for GTA Online)

  • Players ESP - displaying NPCs and players
  • Bot ESP - bots visible through walls
  • Name - showing player names
  • Distance - displaying the distance to the player
  • Box - drawing boxes around players
  • Health - providing information about the player's health poin
  • Weapon - showing the weapon held by the player
  • Vehicle - ESP for vehicles
  • Skeleton - rendering player skeletons
  • Bot Type - type of bots (NPCs)
  • Limit Dist - maximum distance for the ESP to work
  • Custom Colors - customization of visual function colors
  • Local Player ESP
  • Snaplines

Vehicles ESP (WH against cars)

  • Vehicle ESP - ESP functions for vehicles
  • Name - vehicle name
  • Distance - distance to the object
  • Box - box around the vehicle
  • Show Local Car - displaying nearby cars
  • Engine Health - engine condition
  • Body Health - vehicle body condition
  • Tank Health - fuel tank health
  • Door Lock Status - door status (open/closed)
  • Limit Dist - maximum distance for displaying vehicles
  • Custom Colors - ESP color customization

Objects ESP & World ESP (Pickups, Items, World)

  • Name - vehicle name
  • Distance - distance to the object
  • Box - box around the vehicle
  • Type - select the type of displayed objects
  • Limit Dist - distance limitation for item display
  • Weapon - ESP for weapons
  • Ammo - display ammunition
  • Other Items - other items
  • Objects Logger - load and display objects
  • Show All Objects - show all objects
  • Item Adder - add items by name/ID
  • Item List - list of added items

Aimbot & Weapon (Aimbot for GTA Online)

  • Enable - toggle aimbot on/off
  • Bone - select body part for aiming
  • Use Nearest Bone - use the closest body part to the crosshair
  • Ignore in Vehicle - ignore vehicles for aimbot
  • Max Distance - maximum aimbot range
  • Smooth - smooth movement of the cheat while aiming at the target
  • FOV - aimbot field of view
  • Vector Aimbot - vector-based (more precise) aimbot
  • Aim Target - priority target for aimbot
  • Draw FOV - display aimbot's field of view
  • No Spread - disable bullet spread
  • No Recoil - disable weapon recoil
  • Silent Aimbot
  • Wallshot
  • Delay Shot
  • Bullet Tracer

Other Features (Misc for RageMP)

  • Crosshair - display crosshair at the center of the screen
  • Draw FPS - show frames per second
  • Watermark - hide watermark
  • Time Changer - select any time of day
  • FOV Changer - adjust camera zoom
  • Heal - instant health regeneration
  • Suicide - quick death for respawn
  • Custom Binds - select custom key bindings
  • CFG System - settings configuration system
  • Weather Changer

Movement Misc (Exploits for GTA RP)

  • NoClip - возможность проходить через препятствия
  • Clear Tasks - clear moved objects
  • No Ragdoll - disable ragdoll animations
  • Green Zone Bypass -
  • Perfect Drive - perfect driving mode
  • Click Warp - teleportation with a single click
  • Super Punch - enhanced punch strength
  • Velocity Multiplier (For Vehicles)
  • Vehicle Jump
  • Instant Brake