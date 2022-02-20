Private Radar for Albion Online (PC)
Information about cheat
This time we present to your attention a new product in our store: a private radar for Albion Online. It is quite difficult to create software with powerful features for this game, so the most useful and safest software is radar. Using the radar, you can see resources, mobs, players and other objects. The software has a lot of settings and you can customize everything for yourself. In short, if you want to significantly increase your farming and leveling speed in Albion Online, then you shouldn’t ignore this interesting radar.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Albion Online (PC), Steam
Players Radar for Albion Online
- Enable
- On Mount
- Name
- Health
- Distance
- Players in Your Party (Team Check)
Mobs Radar for Albion Online
- Hostile (Enemies)
- Boss
- Miniboss
- Mists
- Wisps (Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary)
World (Items, Loot)
- Wood
- Rock
- Fiber
- Ore
- Hide
- Filter by Tier & Enchantment
- Hiden Cheast
- Avalone Drone
- Player Lootbag
- Mob Lootbag
Dungeons
- Solo
- Group
- Corrupt
- Hellgate
- Mist Portal
- Distance
Misc (Other Settings)
- Zoom
- Transparency
- Point Scale
- Text Scale
- Disable Radar Key
- Disable Player Key
- Custom Colors
- CFG System