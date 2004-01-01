Private Cheat for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (MW2)
Information about cheatWe present to your attention a new product in our store - a private cheat for the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The software includes all the necessary functions: ESP, Aimbot, Loot ESP and some other features. The program is suitable for both Warzone 2 and other modes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (including DMZ). We tried to release this product as quickly as possible to please you in the first days after the release of Warzone 2! Our cheat has proven itself well: it works in Battle Royale, DMZ and regular MW2 modes. If you were looking for the cheapest and most reliable cheat for Warzone 2.0, then you found it. Using the COD MW2 hack from Wh-Satano, you can achieve incredible results in any mode of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. We hope that you will not pass by our unique offer, because with our cheat you will be able to play Warzone 2 without a ban for as long as possible!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 [2004, 20H1, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, 22h2], Windows 11 [21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2]
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Battle.net, GamePass (XBOX / Microsoft Store), MW2, MW3, WZ2, DMZ, Black Ops 6
Player ESP (Warzone Wallhack)
- Player ESP - wallhack that works against players
- Bots ESP - wallhack against bots
- Box - highlight enemies behind walls using boxes
- Box Style - selecting the type of boxes (2D Boxes or Corner)
- Filled Boxes - filling boxes with a transparent background
- Skeleton - show enemies with skeletons
- Health - gives information about the amount of hp the players have
- Distance - distance to characters in meters
- Limit dist - limit the distance of the wallhack
- Nickname - show nicknames of other players
- SnapLines - draws lines from your model to enemy character models
- Team Check(Enemy Only) - show only enemy players
- Weapons - shows what weapon the player is holding
- Line Thickness - allows you to adjust the thickness of WH lines
- Team Marker - show the player's team
- Ping - display players' ping
- Kills / Deaths - display of frags and deaths
- AI (Bots) - display bots
Aimbot (Aim for Warzone)
- Bone - selection of body parts for aim
- Binds - select a key to activate the aimbot
- Prediction - predicting the trajectory of moving targets
- Draw FOV - show the radius of the aim as a circle around the crosshair
- FOV - aimbot work area size
- Smooth - smoothness of cheat movements when aiming
- Team Check(Enemy Only) - if this option is enabled, the feature will only work against enemies
- Limit dist - limit the distance at which the aim will work
- Bots - if the option is enabled, the aimbot will also stick to bots
- Aim Lock - in this mode of operation, the aimbot is locked on the target until the target is destroyed
- Ignore Knocked - Ignore knocked down enemies
- Aim Priority - priority of target selection by the aimbot (closest to the sight or by distance)
WH Colors for Warzone
- Color visible - color of highlighting targets in line of sight
- Color Invisible - color of highlighting targets behind obstacles
- Color InVisible team - color selection for allies behind walls and other objects
- Color Visible Team - setting the color of visible teammates
- Visible Bots - the color of which bots will be highlighted in line of sight
- Invisible Bots - wallhack color for invisible bots
- Knocked - Knocked characters will be painted with this color
- Nicknames Color - nickname text colors
- Distance Color - distance display color
- Gradient - in this mode, a gradient will be used instead of one color
Loot ESP (Items WH Warzone 2)
- Armor Plate - shows armor plates
- Armor Heavy - shows heavy armor
- Ammo - gives information about the location of ammunition
- GasMask - shows where gas masks are located
- Weapon - information about where weapons are located
- Money - highlights money
- Kill Streak - reveals the location of players with streaks
- Crates - shows crates
- Stimulators - shows the location of stimulants (boosts)
- Limit Dist - allows you to set the distance at which items will be shown
Radar for WZ2
- Enable Radar - When this feature is activated over the game window, a radar window appears
- Show Bots - show information about the location of bots on the radar
- Show Team - show where allies are on the radar
- Show Distance - show the distance in meters to targets on the radar
- Limit Dist - limit the workspace of a feature
- Enemies - default radar shows the location of enemies
Misc (Other MW2 Hack Features)
- FOV Changer
- Cheat works in MW2
- Cheat works in WZ2
- Cheat works in DMZ
- Cheat works in MW3
- Cheat works in Black Ops 6
- Text Style - settings for the style of text used in ESP
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
Battlefield 2042 Hack (Fecurity)
- Powerful Aimbot for BF 2042: Legit and Silent
- Informative ESP (WH) for displaying Players and Vehicles
- Works in 3 games at once: BF2042, BF5 and BF1
War Thunder Fecurity Hack
- The Best War Thunder Hack
- Low chance of ban and long Undetected
- Using the software does not reduce your FPS
The Front Private Hack
- Wallhack + Items ESP (Loot)
- Aimbot with Flexible settings (Legit)
- Safe cheat at a low price! (Undetected Hack)
Ghost Delta Force
- The Cheapest Cheat for Delta Force
- WH and Aimbot - everything you need is there
- Built-in Spoofer to bypass HWID ban