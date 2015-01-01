Ancient Software for Call of Duty Warzone
Ancient — a powerful and advanced private cheat for Call of Duty: Warzone, designed with a focus on accuracy, flexibility, and high security. The solution is perfect both for experienced players and for those who value full control over the battlefield. Its core element is a high‑precision aimbot featuring human‑like aiming behavior simulation. The Humanizer makes shooting look natural, reducing suspicion and ensuring stable performance. The aimbot includes extensive settings and supports gamepads, which is especially important for controller players. ESP / WallHack provides highly detailed information about enemies, loot, and in‑game objects. A flexible settings system allows you to customize visuals to match your preferences and playstyle. Additional options include radar, quick aiming, removing shadows and fog, and other features that improve visibility and comfort. Ancient is also equipped with powerful StreamProof protection, a built‑in HWID Spoofer, and a config system for saving and quickly switching settings. This is a reliable and advanced solution for confident and safe gameplay in Warzone.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam, Battle.Net, Microsoft Store (Xbox), Warzone, Black Ops 6, Black Ops 7
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Aim Key - aimbot activation key
- Aim Key 2 - additional key to activate the aimbot
- Lock Target - locks aim on the selected target until firing stops
- Draw FOV - displays the aimbot FOV radius as a circle
- FOV Color - color setting for the FOV circle
- FOV Radius - aimbot target capture radius
- Dynamic FOV - dynamically changes FOV based on aiming
- Smooth - enables aim smoothing
- Smooth Value - degree of aimbot smoothness
- Draw Crosshair - displays a static crosshair in the center of the screen
- Crosshair Size - crosshair size adjustment
- Prediction Dot - shows the point the aimbot aims toward
- Target Line - draws a line from the crosshair to the current target
- Controller Mode - aimbot support when using a gamepad
- Stick Sensitivity - gamepad stick sensitivity
- Stick Deadzone - gamepad stick deadzone
- Prediction - predicts the target's movement trajectory
- Visible Check - aimbot works only on visible targets
- Humanize Aimbot - makes aim movements more human-like
- Humanize Max Step - maximum deviation for humanization
- Randomize Bone - random selection of body part for aiming
- Target Bones - selection of priority bones (e.g., head)
- Target Switch Delay - delay between switching targets (ms)
- Ignore Bots - excludes bots from aimbot targeting
- Ignore Downed - ignores downed enemies
Visuals (WH)
- Box - displays players using boxes
- Corner Box - boxes drawn only at model corners
- Bot Tag - visual tag for bots
- Distance - distance to players in meters
- Health bar - displays player health
- Flags - additional player status indicators
- Nickname - displays nicknames
- Skeleton - skeleton-style ESP
- Active Weapon - shows the weapon held by the player
- Show Teammates - displays teammates
- Show Downed - displays downed players
- Show Only Visible - only shows visible enemies
- Max ESP Distance - maximum ESP working distance
- Off Screen Arrows - arrows pointing to off‑screen players
- Arrows Type - arrow type (display shape)
- Arrows Range - distance at which arrows appear
- Radar - built‑in radar for player display
- Radar Scale - radar scale
Items ESP (Loot)
- Show Name - displays item names
- Show Distance - shows distance to items
- Max Item Distance - maximum item display distance
- Color - item highlight color
- Armor
- Ammo
- Weapon
- Crate
- Misc
- Lethal
- Tactical
- Field Upgrade
- Money
- Medical
- Killstreak
- Perk Pack
- Other items
Other Ancient Warzone Features
- Enable Removals - removal of environmental visual effects
- Remove List - selection of effects to disable (fog, shadows)
- Quick Scope - faster aiming
- Configs - profile system with settings (create, import, save, load)
- Unload - safe cheat unload from the game
- Custom Colors - flexible color customization for ESP, radar, arrows, visible/invisible targets, items, and objects
- StreamProof - strong protection from capturing cheat elements (screenshots, recordings, streams)
- HWID Spoofer - includes a hardware ID spoofer to bypass hardware bans
- Gamepad Support - aimbot supports official Xbox / PlayStation controllers
