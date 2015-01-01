Information about cheat

Ancient — a powerful and advanced private cheat for Call of Duty: Warzone, designed with a focus on accuracy, flexibility, and high security. The solution is perfect both for experienced players and for those who value full control over the battlefield. Its core element is a high‑precision aimbot featuring human‑like aiming behavior simulation. The Humanizer makes shooting look natural, reducing suspicion and ensuring stable performance. The aimbot includes extensive settings and supports gamepads, which is especially important for controller players. ESP / WallHack provides highly detailed information about enemies, loot, and in‑game objects. A flexible settings system allows you to customize visuals to match your preferences and playstyle. Additional options include radar, quick aiming, removing shadows and fog, and other features that improve visibility and comfort. Ancient is also equipped with powerful StreamProof protection, a built‑in HWID Spoofer, and a config system for saving and quickly switching settings. This is a reliable and advanced solution for confident and safe gameplay in Warzone.