Pussycat — one of the most affordable and safe solutions for Call of Duty: Warzone, focused exclusively on visual features. The software is ideal for players who want tactical information without using aggressive combat functions while keeping detection risks to a minimum. Pussycat includes ESP / WallHack for displaying enemies, as well as a customizable radar that allows you to monitor the environment and react to enemy movement in advance. Due to the absence of an aimbot and other active features, the software has extremely low detection vectors, which helps maintain a long Undetected status. The signature Pussycat menu is designed in a clean and minimalist style, with all parameters adjustable quickly and conveniently. ESP color customization is available, along with a settings-saving system for fast configuration restoration on the next launch. The software is an external solution, which further increases its safety level. Combined with its truly low and appealing price, Pussycat becomes an excellent choice for Warzone players who need a simple, reliable, and highly affordable ESP. Additionally, it supports multiple Call of Duty games: Warzone, Black Ops 6, Black Ops 7.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam, Battle.net, Microsoft Store, Warzone, BO6, BO7
Visuals (WH)
- Show Players - enables ESP display of players
- Draw Box - displays players as boxes
- Box Style (Cornered Box) - box style with corner design
- Skeleton - shows the skeleton of the player model
- Player Name - displays player nicknames
- Tag - shows an additional tag next to the player
- Health Value - displays numerical health value
- Health Bar - shows health as a bar
- Ignore Dead - hides ESP for dead players
- Ignore Team - disables display of teammates
- Distance - shows distance to the player in meters
- Draw Arrows - arrows pointing to players outside the field of view
- Radius - arrow detection radius
- Size - arrow size
- Distance - distance at which arrows are displayed
- Color - arrow direction color
Other Pussycat Warzone Features
- Radar - enables a radar to display players (configurable)
- Crosshair - displays a static crosshair in the center of the screen
- Enemy Font Size - adjusts the font size of enemy information
- Save Config - saves the current settings
- Load Config - loads a saved profile
- Menu Key - key to open the menu
- Language (RUS / ENG) - switches interface language
