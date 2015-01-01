Fecurity Software for COD Warzone
Information about cheat
Fecurity — a truly powerful private solution for Call of Duty: Warzone with support for multiple titles in the series. The software belongs to the premium segment and has gained popularity thanks to its stability, high performance, and well‑designed functionality. At the core of its combat features is an excellent aimbot with flexible parameters and a convenient configuration system. It allows you to precisely adapt your shooting to your individual playstyle and feel confident in any gunfight. All parameters are logically structured and easily adjustable through the stylish branded Fecurity menu. ESP / WallHack provides informative visualization of players and bots, helping you control the situation on the map and react to threats in advance. The built‑in radar complements the functionality by giving additional tactical advantage. Useful options such as No Recoil and other auxiliary features are also available to improve overall gameplay comfort. Fecurity is an internal solution, ensuring expanded capabilities and smooth integration with the game. Additional optional features include a built‑in HWID Spoofer and StreamProof protection. This is a reliable and versatile cheat for Warzone, ideal for players seeking powerful functionality and a high level of quality.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: INTEL & AMD
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam, Battle.Net, Microsoft Store (Xbox), Warzone, BO6, BO7, MW19, MW2, MW3, Vanguard
Aimbot (Aim)
- Enabled - enables or disables the aimbot
- Aim at Shoot - aimbot activates while shooting
- Aim at Scope - aimbot works only while aiming down sights
- Visible Only - aimbot targets only visible enemies
- Enemy Only - aimbot aims exclusively at enemies
- Draw FOV - displays the aimbot field of view as a circle
- Prediction - predicts target movement trajectory (ballistics)
- Knocked Target - aimbot logic for knocked targets
- Target Switch Delay - delay before switching to the next target (ms)
- Hitbox Priority - priority selection of hitboxes for aiming
- Aim Key - main aimbot activation key (hold)
- Second Aim Key - secondary aimbot activation key
- FOV - size of the area where the aimbot searches for targets
- FOV Knocked - separate FOV radius for knocked enemies
- Vertical Degree Per Second - vertical aiming speed
- Horizontal Degree Per Second - horizontal aiming speed
- Nearest Coefficient - percentage of shots aimed at the closest body part to the crosshair
- Hitbox Editor - manual configuration of body part priorities for aiming
Visuals (WH)
- Enabled - enable/disable ESP display
- Enemy Only - show enemies only
- Visible Check - color visible and non-visible targets differently
- Box - displays players/bots as boxes
- Box Outline - additional box outline
- Out of View Indicator - arrows pointing to enemies outside the field of view
- Radius - ESP working radius
- Health - displays player health bars
- Armor - displays player armor
- Skeleton - skeleton-style ESP
- Skeleton Thickness - skeleton line thickness
- Player Info - choose which info to display (name, distance, etc.)
- Show Prefix - displays a bot tag near the name
- Radar - enables an in-game radar
- Spotting Effect - visual radar spotting effect
- Range - radar detection radius
Items ESP (Loot)
- Enable - enable item ESP
- Distance - distance to items
- Categories - item categories to display
- Ammo
- Weapons
- Armor
- Money
- Boosters
- Gas Mask
- Killstreaks
- Grenades
- Attachments
- Contracts
- Perks
- Loot Containers
- Buy Stations
- Other
Other Fecurity Warzone Features
- Override FOV - forcibly change the in-game field of view
- Add FOV - additional value added to default FOV
- Invisible Opacity - ESP opacity for targets behind walls
- Remove Recoil - removes weapon recoil
- Distance Unit - choose measurement units (meters / feet)
- Menu Key - menu open key
- ESP Colors - color settings for boxes, skeletons, info, radar, and indicators
- Glow / Dial / Radar Point - separate visual styles for elements
- UI Customization - interface, text, background, and hover effect color customization
- Color Templates - ready-to-use color presets
- HWID Spoofer - Fecurity includes a built‑in HWID spoofer to bypass hardware bans
- StreamProof - optional cheat interface protection from capture (screenshots, videos, streams)
- Supported series entries: Warzone, BO6, BO7, MW19, MW2, MW3, Vanguard
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
Softhub Spoofer
- Available Temporary Spoofer
- Compatible with games with anti-cheats like BattleEye, EAC and others
- Easy to launch, bypasses HWID bans in games
Dullwave Warzone
- Aimbot with Humanizer for legit and accurate shooting
- Player ESP, Loot ESP, and customizable 2D radar
- One cheat for Warzone and multiple COD titles
Ancient Warzone
- Aimbot with Humanizer and gamepad support
- Players WH, Loot and Items ESP, Radar
- Powerful StreamProof, Spoofer, and config system