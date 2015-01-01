Information about cheat

DullWave — a truly powerful and flexible private solution for Warzone, created for players who strive for consistent victories and maximum control. The software offers a well‑designed set of features focused on both efficiency and safety. At its core is a high‑precision aimbot with an extensive configuration system. The standout Humanizer option imitates natural aiming behavior, reducing suspicion, lowering detection vectors, and making gameplay more stable at any distance. ESP / WallHack displays players and bots, while Loot ESP helps quickly locate valuable items with customizable display parameters. Complementing this is a convenient 2D radar showing enemies, teammates, and bots with fine‑tuning options. A major advantage of DullWave is the Design tab, allowing you to completely adjust the visual appearance of ESP elements to your preferences. Optional StreamProof protection is also available. One of the key benefits is support for multiple Call of Duty titles: Warzone, MW2, MW3, BO6, and BO7. This makes DullWave a highly versatile and cost‑effective solution.