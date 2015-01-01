DullWave Software for COD Warzone
DullWave — a truly powerful and flexible private solution for Warzone, created for players who strive for consistent victories and maximum control. The software offers a well‑designed set of features focused on both efficiency and safety. At its core is a high‑precision aimbot with an extensive configuration system. The standout Humanizer option imitates natural aiming behavior, reducing suspicion, lowering detection vectors, and making gameplay more stable at any distance. ESP / WallHack displays players and bots, while Loot ESP helps quickly locate valuable items with customizable display parameters. Complementing this is a convenient 2D radar showing enemies, teammates, and bots with fine‑tuning options. A major advantage of DullWave is the Design tab, allowing you to completely adjust the visual appearance of ESP elements to your preferences. Optional StreamProof protection is also available. One of the key benefits is support for multiple Call of Duty titles: Warzone, MW2, MW3, BO6, and BO7. This makes DullWave a highly versatile and cost‑effective solution.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam, Battle.net, Microsoft Store, Warzone, MW2, MW3, BO6, BO7
Aimbot
- Enable - enables or disables the aimbot for selected targets (players, bots)
- Aim Priority - determines how targets are selected (by crosshair / nearest target)
- Aim Keys - aimbot activation keys (mouse / gamepad)
- Aim Lock - locks aim on the selected target until it is eliminated or lost
- On Team - allows the aimbot to target teammates
- Prediction - accounts for target movement for more accurate aiming
- Ignore Knocked - excludes knocked enemies from target selection
- Visible Check - aimbot works only on visible targets
- Draw FOV - displays the aimbot working area on screen
- FOV - adjustable target capture radius
- Smooth - controls aim smoothing
- Max Distance - maximum aimbot working distance
- Target Bone - selects the bone to aim at (e.g., head, chest)
- Humanizer - makes aimbot behavior look more human-like
- Humanize Min / Max - range of random aim deviations
- Miss Factor (%) - chance of deliberate miss to imitate natural gameplay
- Humanize Smooth - smooths aim movement during humanization
Visuals (Player / Bot ESP)
- Box - shows targets with 2D boxes
- Filled Box - fills boxes for better visibility
- Skeleton - displays character skeletons
- Health Bar - shows target health bars
- Snap Lines - lines from screen to targets
- Nicknames - displays player names
- Distance - shows distance to the target
- Weapons - displays weapons in target’s hands
- Show Team - enables teammate display
- Box Thickness - line thickness for boxes
- Line Thickness - snapline thickness
- Skeleton Thickness - skeleton line thickness
- Max Distance - maximum ESP rendering distance
Radar (Radar Hack)
- Enable - enables the 2D radar or compass overlay
- Enable Compass - shows player directions as arrows
- Compass Radius Sync Aim FOV - syncs radar radius with aimbot FOV
- Compass FOV - compass radius setting
- Show Team - shows teammates on radar
- Show Distance - shows distance to targets
- Compass Size - adjusts radar size
- Max Distance - maximum target display distance
- Lobby Stats - displays lobby statistics
- Show / Hide Key - key to show or hide lobby stats
Loot ESP
- Armor Plate - displays armor plates
- Armor Vest / Heavy - displays armor vests
- Ammo - displays ammunition
- GasMask - displays gas masks
- Weapon - displays weapons
- Money - displays cash
- Kill Streak - displays kill streak items
- Crates - displays loot crates
- Crate Legendary - displays legendary crates
- Stimulator - displays stimulants
- Support Box - displays support boxes
- Armor Box - displays armor boxes
- Medical Kit - displays medkits
- Perk Pack - displays perk packs
- Perk Case - displays perk cases
- Limit Distance - maximum loot display distance
Other Dullwave Warzone Features
- ESP Styles - customization of box, skeleton, line and indicator styles
- Filled Styles - choose fill type (static or gradient)
- General Colors - separate colors for visible and hidden targets
- Team / AI / Knocked Colors - individual color settings for teammates, bots and knocked players
- Text Style - settings for text background, transparency, rounding and font size
- StreamProof - optional protection from recording UI and cheat elements (screenshots, videos, streams)
- Gamepad Support - aimbot supports official Xbox / PlayStation controllers
- Zombie Mode Support - cheat works in zombie modes (Black Ops, DMZ)
- This cheat supports multiple COD titles at once (Warzone, MW2, MW3, BO6, BO6)
