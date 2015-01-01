Information about cheat

Introducing Softhub Spoofer — a modern solution for bypassing hardware bans. It is a convenient and safe temporary spoofer that allows you to regain access to your favorite games with EAC, BattleEye and Ricochet anti-cheat systems by changing hardware identifiers until the next system reboot. Using it does not lead to permanent changes in Windows: all parameters are restored after reboot, ensuring the safety of activation keys and other bindings. Softhub Spoofer supports an impressive list of games: Apex Legends, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Modern Warfare 3, Black Ops 6, Black Ops 7, Warzone, Dayz Standalone, Fortnite (after Windows reinstallation), Rainbow Six Siege (R6S), Arma Reforger, Arma 3, and some other games with simpler protection.