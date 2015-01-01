Softhub HWID Spoofer for Games
Information about cheat
Introducing Softhub Spoofer — a modern solution for bypassing hardware bans. It is a convenient and safe temporary spoofer that allows you to regain access to your favorite games with EAC, BattleEye and Ricochet anti-cheat systems by changing hardware identifiers until the next system reboot. Using it does not lead to permanent changes in Windows: all parameters are restored after reboot, ensuring the safety of activation keys and other bindings. Softhub Spoofer supports an impressive list of games: Apex Legends, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Modern Warfare 3, Black Ops 6, Black Ops 7, Warzone, Dayz Standalone, Fortnite (after Windows reinstallation), Rainbow Six Siege (R6S), Arma Reforger, Arma 3, and some other games with simpler protection.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC), BattlEye (BE), RICOCHET, Others
Supported Games
- Battle-Eye AC - some games using BattleEye anti-cheat
- Easy Anti-Cheat - some games using EAC anti-cheat
- Other Games - some other games with simpler protection (check in chat for clarification)
- Call of Duty (Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3, Black Ops 6, Black Ops 7, Warzone)
- Fortnite (requires Windows reinstallation)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (R6S)
- Apex Legends
- Arma Reforger
- Arma III
- DayZ
Spoofing List
- UUID (universal ID in Windows)
- Windows Registry (OS Windows registry)
- Network Adapters
- MAC Address (Ethernet and Wi-Fi)
- Computer ID
- Internal Drives (HDD, SSD, NVMe)
- RAM IDs
- Motherboard
- CPU & GPU (Processor and Graphics Card)
- Display (Monitor)
- Tracers Cleaner (Log cleaner)
- Other bypass parameters
- Changes all serial numbers until the next system reboot
