Universal guide to using Softhub software (Instructions)

This page contains instructions on how to launch and activate the following cheats: Rust SoftHub, DayZ SoftHub, PUBG SoftHub, Deadlock SoftHub and Arma Reforger Softhub.

Instructions for launching the software:

Detailed step-by-step guide:

After successful payment, you will receive a license key to activate access to the software and a link to this guide. First, you need to prepare to download and run the loader: Completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection). If you have other antiviruses installed on your PC, it is recommended to remove them, as they may prevent the software from running correctly;

We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender through the Defender Control program, you can download it using this link. Password for the archive - sordum .

. Enter the game without a cheat and set the screen mode to "Borderless" or "Windowed", the software will not work in "Full Screen". Download the loader from the link you received with the key and instructions. Put the loader on a flash drive. The loader can only be launched from a flash drive. Launch the loader as administrator. You need to create a new account in the loader or log in to an existing SoftHub account. After authorization in the account, you can activate the key (Activate Key) and add a subscription to yourself. Next, select the game on the left in the list and click "Load Cheat". When you see the inscription "Done" in the window that appears, you can launch the game.

Also, the launch process for some games will be shown in the video below.

In supported games (Rust, Dayz), the spoofer is launched automatically when the cheat is launched.

Hot keys:

F2 - disables and enables the cheat menu.

DEL - panic key, completely disables the cheat. It is recommended to press this key before closing the game when you have finished playing.

It is not recommended to change the screen mode and screen resolution after successfully launching the software, as this may lead to a shift in ESP and other visual elements of the cheat.

Common problems and solutions.

Here we have collected popular problems and ways to fix them:

The most popular problem is the enabled Windows Defender / Antivirus. Disable Windows Defender completely (as we described earlier) and uninstall other antivirus software.

Update Visual C++ libraries, you can download them from this link.

You should also update DirectX, you can download it from this link.

FaceIt and Riot Vanguard anti-cheats installed on your PC also interfere with the software. Remove them using "Add or Remove Programs".

If you have problems with launching/injection, then you need to download this file. Run the file and restart your PC, then try to run the cheat again. You should also disable kernel isolation and vulnerable driver blocking in Windows Defender.

To run the cheat, you must also disable Reputation-based Protection. Open the start(windows) menu and search for “Reputation-Based Protection.” Open this window.

In the window that opens, disable all options.

Also, if you have problems with cheat injection or other problems during the game (ESP lags, etc.), then try switching the screen mode to "Borderless / Windowed" in the game settings.

Launching without a USB flash-drive

To run without a flash drive, you need to download and install "OSFmount" on this link.

Launch/Demo Video

Dayz (Launch, Gameplay):

Deadlock (Launch, Gameplay):

