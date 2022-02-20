Softhub Cheat for DayZ Standalone
Are you looking for an interesting and reliable cheat for DayZ Standalone? Try our new product: Softhub cheat. This product is a very high quality and interesting External software. This cheat is equipped with a reliable anti-cheat bypass and a built-in spoofer to bypass the HWID ban. Using this particular product, the chance of your account being blocked will be quite low, since the developer has extensive experience in other, often more complex, games. If we talk about the contents of Softhub for Dayz, then everything is simple and sound: ESP against players and Zombies, Loot ESP, radar and a number of exploits. The focus in this cheat is on security, so there is no NoClip or speedhack here, only safe types of hacking with a minimal chance of detection by an anti-cheat. If you like secure and interesting software, then you will definitely like Softhub. Good luck surviving the game!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Silent)
- Silent Aimbot - a powerful type of aimbot, shots hit targets within the FOV radius, but your aim does not move
- Bone - allows you to select a body part for the aimbot; your shots will hit this part of the body
- FOV - radius/size of the aimbot's working area; targets will be hit in this area
- Draw FOV - show the size of the aimbot's working area as a circle around the sight
- Draw Spot - show the point at which the aimbot will aim if you open fire from the current position
- Distance - aimbot operating range, does not work beyond this value
- Aim Key - the ability to bind any key to activate aim
- Targets (Players, Infected, Animals) - selection of targets for targeting: people, zombies, animals
Players ESP (Wallhack)
- Players ESP - wallhack showing players
- 2D BOX - wh in the form of boxes
- Skeleton - wallhack in the form of skeletons
- Health Bar - a bar showing players' HP
- Player Name - player nicknames
- Active Item - an item in the player’s hands
- Distance - distance to players
- Eye Direction - a line showing where the player is looking
- Snapline - wh in the form of lines from you to the goal
- Max Distance - setting the ESP operating range
- Zombie ESP - separate WH settings against zombies
- Animals ESP - separate settings for animals
Loot ESP (Items)
- Filter by loot category
- Weapons, Attachments, Ammo, Explosives, Optics, Melee
- Food, Medical, Drinks, Consumables
- Containers, Camping, Crafting
- Vehicles, Car Parts, Car Wheels
- Headgear, Vests, Backpacks, Pants
- Tops, Shoes, Gloves, Glasses, Masks
- Modded Codelock (On Mod Servers)
- Corpses
- Cargo
- Filter By Quality (Pristine, Worn, Damaged, Badly Damaged, Ruined)
- Mas Distance - operating range of Loot ESP
- Loot Text Size
Misc (Other Software Features)
- Radar (Players, Zombies, Animals) - adds a radar window
- Radar Settings (Size, Angle, Distance, Rotation)
- Cities / Locations - show cities and other useful locations
- Disable Grass - disable grass, increases FPS and makes it easier to see players
- Unlock TPP - unlock 3rd person view
- Add Bright - add brightness, allows you to see in the dark
- Change FOV - the ability to increase the viewing angle
- Custom Colors - set colors for ESP to your taste
- Spoofer - the cheat has a built-in HWID-SPoofer