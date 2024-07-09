Cheat Softhub for Arma Reforger
The Softhub private cheat for Arma Reforger is a reliable solution for players who want to gain an advantage while maintaining maximum security. The developer Softhub has been releasing high-quality and secure cheats for many years, which have earned the trust of Wh-Satano store users. This particular software has everything you need for a legitimate game: Player ESP (WH) for tracking enemies, World ESP for displaying important objects and Radar, which helps control the situation on the map. Thanks to excellent optimization, the cheat does not reduce FPS, and its reliable protection minimizes the chance of a ban. Softhub Arma Reforger is the best choice for those looking for a stable, safe and convenient cheat for a tactical shooter.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Player ESP (WH)
- Players / Bots ESP - wh for displaying players and bots
- 2D Box - wh in the form of 2D boxes
- Skeleton - esp in the form of skeletons
- Health Bar - a strip-shaped indicator showing the amount of HP
- Weapon - a weapon in the hands of the target
- Name - players' nicknames
- Faction - player faction
- Distance - distance to ESP targets (in meters)
- Direction - the direction of the characters' gaze
- Snapline - esp in the form of lines
- Max Distance - ESP range setting
- Teammates - you can enable the display of allies
- Corpses - show players' corpses
Misc (Other Softhub Arma Reforger Features)
- Vehicle ESP - display of vehicles with ESP
- Dropped Weapons ESP - Show weapons dropped on the ground
- Radar - a radar window displaying various useful information, there are settings
- Infinite Stamina - Enable infinite stamina
- Crosshair - static crosshair in the middle of the screen
- Local Health Bar - display of your HP reserve
- Local Stamina Bar - Shows your stamina bar
- Hotkey Bar - show cheat hotkeys and features status using overlay
- Custom Colors - in the softhub cheat for Arma Reforger you can customize the ESP colors to your taste
- Clothes - show different clothes