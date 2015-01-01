Collapse Cheat for DayZ Standalone

Information about cheat

Collapse for DayZ Standalone — is a new generation private software created for those who want to gain maximum control and advantages in the harsh world of DayZ. The arsenal includes: a precise and highly customizable Aimbot, providing a significant advantage in gunfights, as well as a powerful WH that displays enemies, their status, and loot — including rare items, weapons, resources, and vehicles. Special features include — time of day adjustment, allowing you to adapt the time to your preference regardless of the server, and third-person camera unlock. The cheat interface is designed in a modern style: intuitive menu with convenient navigation allows you to quickly enable the necessary features and save settings to your liking — perfect for both beginners and experienced users. Collapse Dayz demonstrates excellent stability and confidently bypasses anti-cheat, ensuring protection and a comfortable gaming experience. If you are looking for a universal tool for PvP and looting — Collapse will be an excellent choice.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam
Buy Guide

Aimbot (Dayz Silent Aim)

  • Silent Aim - a powerful type of aimbot, bullets reach the target, but the crosshair does not move
  • Aim Active - enable/disable the aimbot
  • Ignore Zombies - ignore aimbot functionality on zombies
  • Ignore Players - ignore aimbot functionality on players
  • Bone - the body part the aimbot will aim at
  • Aimbot Key - key to activate the aimbot
  • FOV - size of the aimbot's working area
  • Distance - range of auto-targeting

Loot ESP (WH for Items)

  • Active - enable/disable loot display
  • Clothes - display clothes
  • Ammo & Magazine - shows the location of ammunition and weapon magazines
  • Weapon - displays the location of weapons
  • Medicines - displays medicine (bandages, blood bags, etc.)
  • Food - displays food
  • Drinks - shows the location of drinks
  • Stash - displays the location of stashes
  • Containers - shows the location of containers
  • Other Loot - other loot items (furniture, camping, car wheels, etc.)

Player ESP (WH for Players & Zombies)

  • Survivor - shows players through walls
  • Zombie - shows the location of zombies through walls
  • Nickname - displays player names
  • Weapon - allows you to see what weapon the enemy is holding
  • Health - displays the health level (HP) of enemies
  • Distance - maximum range for displaying enemies and zombies

World ESP (WH for cars, animals, and corpses)

  • Car - shows the location of vehicles through walls
  • Animals - shows the location of animals
  • Corpse - shows the location of dead bodies through walls
  • Survivor - displays the bodies of dead players
  • Zombie - displays the bodies of dead zombies
  • Distance - maximum range of World ESP functionality

Misc (Other Collapse Features)

  • Draw FOV - displays the radius of the Aimbot's working area
  • Draw Crosshair - adds a crosshair to the screen
  • Draw Aim Target - displays the active target point for the aimbot
  • Brightness - allows you to increase/decrease the brightness of the image
  • Intensity - intensity of the image brightness
  • Remove Grass - removes grass
  • Unlock Third Person - unlocks third-person view on servers where it is unavailable
  • Menu Key - allows you to assign a custom key for interacting with the Collapse menu

Leave review


Similar Products

Superior Hack DayZ (Authority)
  • Convenient Player ESP (Wallhack) with flexible settings
  • Built-in Spoofer to Bypass HWID-Ban
  • Silent Aimbot, No Clip and other rage features
DayZ
from 3.7 $

DayZ Multihack (Dullwave)
  • Fair and Affordable Price + High Quality
  • No Clip, Teleport and SIlent Aim
  • Many Visual Features(ESP)
DayZ
from 3.7 $

Wh-Satano Dayz Hack
  • Convenient and stylish ESP with flexible settings
  • Interactive map and weather manager
  • Displaying cities of Chernarus and Livonia
DayZ
from 3.6 $

Dayz Arcane
  • All basic types of hacking: AIM, WH, Loot ESP
  • Necessary exploits: No Clip, No Grass, etc.
  • Built-in HWID-Spoofer to bypass ban
DayZ
from 3 $