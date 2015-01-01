Collapse Cheat for DayZ Standalone
Information about cheat
Collapse for DayZ Standalone — is a new generation private software created for those who want to gain maximum control and advantages in the harsh world of DayZ. The arsenal includes: a precise and highly customizable Aimbot, providing a significant advantage in gunfights, as well as a powerful WH that displays enemies, their status, and loot — including rare items, weapons, resources, and vehicles. Special features include — time of day adjustment, allowing you to adapt the time to your preference regardless of the server, and third-person camera unlock. The cheat interface is designed in a modern style: intuitive menu with convenient navigation allows you to quickly enable the necessary features and save settings to your liking — perfect for both beginners and experienced users. Collapse Dayz demonstrates excellent stability and confidently bypasses anti-cheat, ensuring protection and a comfortable gaming experience. If you are looking for a universal tool for PvP and looting — Collapse will be an excellent choice.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Dayz Silent Aim)
- Silent Aim - a powerful type of aimbot, bullets reach the target, but the crosshair does not move
- Aim Active - enable/disable the aimbot
- Ignore Zombies - ignore aimbot functionality on zombies
- Ignore Players - ignore aimbot functionality on players
- Bone - the body part the aimbot will aim at
- Aimbot Key - key to activate the aimbot
- FOV - size of the aimbot's working area
- Distance - range of auto-targeting
Loot ESP (WH for Items)
- Active - enable/disable loot display
- Clothes - display clothes
- Ammo & Magazine - shows the location of ammunition and weapon magazines
- Weapon - displays the location of weapons
- Medicines - displays medicine (bandages, blood bags, etc.)
- Food - displays food
- Drinks - shows the location of drinks
- Stash - displays the location of stashes
- Containers - shows the location of containers
- Other Loot - other loot items (furniture, camping, car wheels, etc.)
Player ESP (WH for Players & Zombies)
- Survivor - shows players through walls
- Zombie - shows the location of zombies through walls
- Nickname - displays player names
- Weapon - allows you to see what weapon the enemy is holding
- Health - displays the health level (HP) of enemies
- Distance - maximum range for displaying enemies and zombies
World ESP (WH for cars, animals, and corpses)
- Car - shows the location of vehicles through walls
- Animals - shows the location of animals
- Corpse - shows the location of dead bodies through walls
- Survivor - displays the bodies of dead players
- Zombie - displays the bodies of dead zombies
- Distance - maximum range of World ESP functionality
Misc (Other Collapse Features)
- Draw FOV - displays the radius of the Aimbot's working area
- Draw Crosshair - adds a crosshair to the screen
- Draw Aim Target - displays the active target point for the aimbot
- Brightness - allows you to increase/decrease the brightness of the image
- Intensity - intensity of the image brightness
- Remove Grass - removes grass
- Unlock Third Person - unlocks third-person view on servers where it is unavailable
- Menu Key - allows you to assign a custom key for interacting with the Collapse menu
