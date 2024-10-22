How to download and run Deadlock Collapse?

This page contains instructions for launching the software Collapse for Deadlock.

Collapse Software Guide

Detailed instructions for downloading, activating, launching and using Collapse:

After successful payment, you will receive a key to activate access to the cheat. Prepare to download and launch the loader: Completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection). If you have other antiviruses installed on your PC, it is recommended to remove them, as they may prevent the software from launching correctly; We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender via the Defender Control program, you can download it using this link. Password for the archive - sordum. Enter the game without the cheat and set the screen mode to "Borderless" or "Windowed", the software will not work in "Full screen". Download the cheat loader using this link. Open the cheat loader as administrator and activate your key. The text "Loading, please wait..." will appear, wait for the download to complete. After the download is complete, a green inscription " Now Start The Game! " and the loader window will close. Run the game. The cheat menu will open automatically. Collapse for Deadlock has been successfully launched.

Next, the cheat menu is opened/closed by pressing the Insert (Ins) key.

Video demonstrating the launch and gameplay.

Possible problems and ways to solve them.

Known possible difficulties and methods for fixing them:

The most popular problem is the enabled Windows Defender / Antivirus. Disable Windows Defender completely (as we described earlier) and uninstall other antivirus software.

Update Visual C++ libraries, you can download them from this link.

You should also update DirectX, you can download it from this link.

FaceIt and Riot Vanguard anti-cheats installed on your PC also interfere with the software. Remove them using "Add or Remove Programs".

If you have Windows 11, you must disable kernel isolation and use this fix.

To run the cheat, you must also disable Reputation-based Protection. Open the start(windows) menu and search for “Reputation-Based Protection.” Open this window.

In the window that opens, disable all options.

Also make sure you have "Borderless" or "Windowed" screen mode set in the game settings.

