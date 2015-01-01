Collapse for EFT (EFT Collapse)
Information about cheat
Collapse for Escape from Tarkov — is private software that combines powerful features and an affordable price, remaining one of the best solutions for EFT. At its core — a detailed and customizable WH (ESP), displaying players, loot, quest items, and evacuation zones. A unique feature allows you to see the value of an item or even the total inventory price of an opponent in advance, which significantly simplifies target selection. Aimbot in Collapse is distinguished by high accuracy and ease of setup, ensuring stable results in any firefight. Additionally, the arsenal includes useful exploits: No Recoil for complete recoil elimination, No Sway to remove weapon sway, as well as a number of other improvements for combat comfort. Collapse works stably both in the main version of Escape from Tarkov and in EFT Arena, providing reliable protection against detection. An ideal choice for those who value efficiency and stability.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Battlestate Games Launcher (BSG)
Aimbot
- Active – activate/deactivate Aimbot
- Ignore Team – ignore Aimbot on teammates
- Bind – key to activate aim assist
- Bone – body part to aim at with Aimbot
- FOV – Aimbot action radius
- Distance – distance at which Aimbot will activate
Visuals (Player ESP)
- Player – enable WH on players through walls
- Skeleton – display skeleton silhouette on player models
- Weapon – show current weapon in players' hands
- Inventory Price – display the value of the player's inventory
- Distance – WH working distance
Loot ESP (WH for loot and items)
- Loot – enable WH for loot and items
- Corpse – show bodies of killed players through walls
- Price – display item price
- Distance – Loot ESP working distance
- Containers – show loot containers
- Containers Loot – separately show containers in PVE zones
Quest & Exit ESP (WH for quest loot and zones)
- Quest – enable display of quest items on the map
- Exit – display evacuation points through walls
- Distance – display distance for quest items and evacuation points
- Colors – allows setting custom display colors
Exploits (Misc)
- No Visor – removes HUD of helmets, goggles, etc.
- Night Vision – enable night vision mode
- Thermal Vision – enable thermal vision mode
- Inertia – disables movement delay
- Oxygen – allows holding breath longer while aiming
Other EFT Collapse Features
- Draw FOV – draws the Aimbot working area
- Draw Crosshair – displays a custom crosshair on the screen
- Draw Aim Target – draws a point on the active Aimbot target
- Show Grenades – displays thrown grenades and their impact area
